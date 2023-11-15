3 Players Packers Must Cut in 2024 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As with any of these players, it would be ideal to find a trade partner that would be willing to take David Bakhtiari. After all, he's been a foundational member of some of the most successful Packers teams in recent memory.

But the NFL is a business and the Packers really can't go forward without at least restructuring the tackle's contract. Even that would need to involve a pay cut to offset the potential savings of either trading or releasing him this offseason.

Bakhtiari is set to account for a $40.5 million cap hit next season. If the team were to release him they would only be on the hook for about $19.1 million of that in the form of a dead cap charge, per Spotrac.

Unfortunately, injuries have likely shortened Bakhtiari's career and have definitely impacted his play as he ages into his 30s. The 32-year-old was placed on injured reserve with another knee injury after playing just one game this season.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that he doesn't have plans of retiring despite the chronic knee injuries.