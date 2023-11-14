Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He's Worn Same Underwear for Every Game of NFL Career

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

We may have discovered the secret to Patrick Mahomes' success.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback confirmed during the "ManningCast" broadcast of Monday Night Football he has worn the same pair of red underwear on game days for multiple seasons. Thankfully, he said he regularly washes the undergarments unless he and the Chiefs are on a hot streak.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, originally bought him the underwear, and he found they brought some good luck. He has since refused to ride his luck without them.

Former Kansas City teammate Chad Henne first spilled the beans about this ritual in a February appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast. He added Mahomes is broadly very meticulous and regimented leading up to games.

This calls to mind how NBA legend Michael Jordan always donned a pair of North Carolina shorts under his Chicago Bulls uniform as he went on to win six NBA titles and five MVPs.