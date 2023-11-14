NBA Rumors: John Wall Focused on Returning to NBA, Not Looking to Play in Australia

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Veteran point guard John Wall is unsigned at the moment, but he reportedly hasn't given up on the idea of returning to the NBA this season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Wall "remains a free agent and focused on trying to find a new team in the NBA." The 33-year-old reportedly practiced with the South East Melbourne Phoenix in Australia last week since he's a member of the franchise's ownership group, but Stein was told "that playing in Australia isn't currently an option for the five-time NBA All-Star."

Wall spent part of the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, last appearing in an NBA game in January. He averaged career lows of 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 34 appearances for the Clippers before he was traded to the Houston Rockets as part of a three-team deal in February. The Rockets waived him three days after acquiring him.

The 2010 No. 1 draft pick by the Washington Wizards, Wall was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league thanks to his blazing speed and impressive athleticism. He has career averages of 18.7 points, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

"I love the game, I still get up every morning at 6 am, [I] work out. I'm still dedicated to getting back in, I think something will happen soon. For me, I still love the grind, I still love to get up and put the work in," Wall told reporters after last week's practice in Australia. "You just saw me work out for an hour, hour-thirty. No matter what, I still love the game. If I still have the hunger and desire to be [in the NBA], I'll continue to chase my dream to get back in. It's just being patient, staying ready, and just letting God do his work, and being ready whenever your name is called."