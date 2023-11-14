Bowl Projections 2023: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12November 14, 2023
Bowl Projections 2023: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12
The Georgia Bulldogs have a strong case to land the No. 1 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The two-time reigning national champion cruised through its Top 25 matchups with the Missouri Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels to boost up a resume that lacked many notable wins before November.
Georgia found itself in the No. 2 spot behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first two rankings releases, but that may change now that the Bulldogs have one more Top 25 win.
Ohio State's spot in the top four will come down to their November 25 showdown with the Michigan Wolverines. The winner of that contest is expected to become Big Ten champion and one of the four playoff qualifiers.
If Georgia wins out, it will join the Big Ten champion in the playoff, so as of Week 12, it feels like two spots of the four playoff spots are open.
The Florida State Seminoles and Pac-12 champion appear to have the inside track to those spots, but the Texas Longhorns will have a say as well.
College Football Playoff Projections
Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon
Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State
Georgia should rise to the No. 1 spot in the CFB Playoff rankings at some point in the next week or two.
The Bulldogs own three Top 25 victories and they have the potential to pick up two more against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday and in the SEC Championship Game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Georgia would have one of the most complete resumes in the country if it produces an undefeated record. It is playing its best football of the season so there is plenty of reason to believe UGA will be the top seed in the playoff.
Michigan played dominant football all season long, and in Week 11, it proved it could beat a top team with that style of play in the 24-15 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Wolverines can ride Blake Corum and their rushing attack to a win over Ohio State, which would put it one win away from the playoff. Michigan would be a significant favorite over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Florida State has arguably the easiest path to the playoff of the undefeated teams. The Seminoles have two unranked teams and likely the Louisville Cardinals left on their schedule. An undefeated record would lock them into the playoff field as the ACC champion.
Both the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks are ranked above the Texas Longhorns, which would lead you to believe the winner of a championship game between the two sides would get in above Texas.
Oregon was one stop away from beating Washington in October, and its defense has played far better football than the Huskies' unit since then.
The Ducks' defense should give them the edge to get into the playoff as the final Pac-12 champion.
New Years' Six Projections
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Alabama vs. Penn State
Peach Bowl (December 30): Missouri vs. Tulane
Orange Bowl (December 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Washington vs. Texas
The New Years' Six field should fill out quite easily.
Alabama, Louisville and Washington would earn spots as championship game losers, while a one-loss Ohio State would slot into a NY6 bowl game as well.
Texas looks like it would be the odd team out among the conference championship game winners, so its consolation is a trip to a high-profile bowl game.
Penn State and the Missouri Tigers could each finish in the top 12 of the playoff rankings with two losses. Mizzou is two spots ahead of Ole Miss in the latest AP Top 25, and if that difference translates to Tuesday's playoff ranking, it should be in line for a NY^ berth.
The Group of Five berth currently belongs to the Tulane Green Wave, but that could change in the coming weeks.
Tulane is one of three teams with an undefeated record in American Athletic Conference play. Its November 24 showdown with the UTSA Roadrunners will be an elimination clash for the conference title game. SMU should face the Tulane-UTSA winner on December 2.
The Liberty Flames have an outside shot as the Group of Five spot in the NY6, but Conference USA's overall weakness compared to the AAC may not allow it to land as high as the AAC champion in the playoff rankings.