Bowl Projections 2023: Updated CFP Predictions for Week 12

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Georgia should rise to the No. 1 spot in the CFB Playoff rankings at some point in the next week or two.

The Bulldogs own three Top 25 victories and they have the potential to pick up two more against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday and in the SEC Championship Game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia would have one of the most complete resumes in the country if it produces an undefeated record. It is playing its best football of the season so there is plenty of reason to believe UGA will be the top seed in the playoff.

Michigan played dominant football all season long, and in Week 11, it proved it could beat a top team with that style of play in the 24-15 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines can ride Blake Corum and their rushing attack to a win over Ohio State, which would put it one win away from the playoff. Michigan would be a significant favorite over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Florida State has arguably the easiest path to the playoff of the undefeated teams. The Seminoles have two unranked teams and likely the Louisville Cardinals left on their schedule. An undefeated record would lock them into the playoff field as the ACC champion.

Both the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks are ranked above the Texas Longhorns, which would lead you to believe the winner of a championship game between the two sides would get in above Texas.

Oregon was one stop away from beating Washington in October, and its defense has played far better football than the Huskies' unit since then.