NFL Odds Week 11: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

This is not an overreaction to the Buffalo Bills' Monday night loss to the Broncos. Buffalo has been battling defensive injuries for most of the season, and its offense can't seem to find consistent playmakers on a weekly basis.



Add in Josh Allen's penchant for giving the ball to the opposition, and the Bills are in serious trouble. On Tuesday, they fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



This is a pivotal AFC East showdown, and if Buffalo loses, it could fall out of the playoff race entirely. The same is true for the New York Jets, who don't have a ton on which to hand their hat, aside from a solid defense Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.



However, those three things might be enough to get New York a win in Week 11. The Jets can attack a Bills run defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry, and if Zach Wilson can hit the occasional deep ball, New York will put points on the board.



Right now, it's extremely hard to trust that Allen will protect the football, and a series of turnovers could easily hand this game to the visiting Jets—just as it did to Denver.

