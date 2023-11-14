Purdue's Zach Edey Talks Diet, Weight Loss to Prepare for CBB Season, NBA Draft

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Purdue star Zach Edey has placed an emphasis on his nutrition and physique as he keeps one eye on his NBA prospects.

The 7'4" center told ESPN's Myron Medcalf he's tipping the scales at 295 pounds, down from 305 last season.

"That's part of the reason why I slimmed down, so I'm able to guard more and be more of a presence on defense and show that I can move my feet," he explained of the idea. "... You can see it in the game, my ability to sit down and defend some of those smaller guards. I think I showed that in the Arkansas exhibition [last month] more than I've ever shown it. To be able to sit down, make the switches and not be a liability on the perimeter."

Edey also offered a snapshot into his breakfast spread.

"This morning, I had a ham-and-cheese omelet," he told Medcalf. "I had hash browns. I had some white toast. I had French toast with that. And then I went to Everbowl and I had a little Acai bowl."

Medcalf noted that amounts to 2,000 calories, though the weight loss shows that the plan is working.

Edey is the reigning national player of the year. He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9. rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 60.7 percent from the field as a junior.

When the 21-year-old withdrew his name from 2023 NBA draft consideration, he might have felt he had unfinished business with the Boilermakers, who were the second-ever No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Thanks to NIL endorsements, he knew he'd be compensated well in his final year of college ball as well.

Edey's decision might have also reflected a less than encouraging draft forecast. Coming out of the tournament, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to be the last pick. ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported some teams were concerned with what they believed to be his lack of mobility.