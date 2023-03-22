Windhorst on Zach Edey: 'Off-Putting' to NBA Teams When Bigs 'Can't Move Very Well'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Purdue's Zach Edey may be gearing up to win National Player of the Year awards, but he isn't soaring up NBA draft boards.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Edey's lack of mobility is a concern to NBA scouts despite his elite college production.

"It's off-putting to NBA teams—even though Zach Edey has gotten better—it's off-putting when a big man just can't move very well, unless he's so sensational," Windhorst said (57-minute mark).

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season, using his 7'4" frame to dominate smaller players inside. The weaknesses in Edey's game became readily apparent during Purdue's shocking first-round upset during the NCAA tournament, as 16-seeded Farleigh Dickenson attacked him in pick-and-rolls away from the basket.

While Edey was far from the reason Purdue became the second No. 1 seed to ever fall in the first round—he finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds—his inability to stick with guards on the perimeter will only be further exacerbated in the NBA.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony currently has Edey as the No. 52 prospect in the 2023 class. He has one year of eligibility remaining, so there is no guarantee he winds up in this year's draft. Given the vast improvement he's made over his three years at Purdue, it might behoove Edey to come back for an additional year and show improved athleticism.