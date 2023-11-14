College Football Week 12 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

1 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A bet on West Virginia in Week 12 may strictly be a fade of Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have a single Big 12 win over fellow new arrival, the Houston Cougars, and they allowed over 20 points in all of their league defeats.

Cincinnati struggled mightily in its road defeats to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and BYU Cougars, who combined to put up 80 points on the Bearcats defense.

West Virginia has two double-digit wins and a loss on a Hail Mary to the three other Big 12 newcomers in 2023.

The victories over the UCF Knights and BYU are more indicative of the talent gap between West Virginia and the bottom part of the conference.

Garrett Greene and the Mountaineers will also use Saturday as an opportunity to take out some frustration after it lost 59-20 to the Oklahoma Sooners.