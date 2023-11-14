College Football Week 12 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetNovember 14, 2023
College Football Week 12 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet
The Texas Longhorns have not won in Ames, Iowa since 2017.
The Iowa State Cyclones pulled off two straight home upsets over Texas and a third could happen in Week 12.
Saturday has the potential to be a tricky day for the College Football Playoff hopefuls as they inch toward their respective conference championship games.
Texas sits in good shape atop the Big 12 as the only team with a single conference defeat.
However, Iowa State and three others come into Week 12 with 5-2 league marks and one upset could shift the entire race to the Big 12 Championship Game.
The MAC Championship Game will come into play during the week, as a few teams are looking to join the Toledo Rockets in Detroit. The MAC West is still up for grabs and one of the programs in contention must beat Toledo to stay in the hunt.
No. 7 Texas at Iowa State (+7.5)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
Iowa State has all the fixings of an upset going in its favor on Saturday night.
The Cyclones play Texas at night on national television inside Jack Trice Stadium, which has been a place of horrors for the Longhorns recently.
Texas slipped up in Ames in 2019 and 2021. The last of the two defeats came by a 24-point margin.
Iowa State flown under the radar for the most part in 2023. It is 4-1 in its last five games with the lone blemish being a home loss to the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago.
Matt Campbell's team rebounded in Week 11 with a blowout win over the BYU Cougars to remain in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship Game.
Iowa State captured each of its last four wins by double digits behind freshman quarterback Rocco Becht, who has four straight 200-yard passing performances.
The Cyclones are at a disadvantage in experience at quarterback versus Texas' Quinn Ewers, but Becht has played well enough in recent weeks to think he can lead Iowa State to a victory.
Iowa State's defense must contain the Ewers-Xavier Worthy passing duo to have a shot of pulling off the upset.
Texas won its last two Big 12 road games by a combined 10 points and only beat the TCU Horned Frogs by three points last week, so there is a good chance that it at least fails to cover on Saturday night.
Boston College (+2.5) at Pittsburgh
Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
The wrong team may be favored in the Thursday night ACC clash between the Boston College Eagles and Pittsburgh Panthers.
Boston College comes into Acrisure Stadium with a 6-4 record, while Pitt sits at 2-8 without a win since October 14.
BC lost some of its underdog magic in Week 11, as it was blown out at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies, but that should not deter you from backing the Eagles in Week 12.
Virginia Tech is pushing for an ACC Championship Game berth and needed that victory to stay within striking distance of the Louisville Cardinals.
Pitt has had all sorts of issues this season and it has not scored more than 20 points in a single contest during its four-game losing streak.
Boston College only has to score 20 points to beat Pitt, which is something it has done in all but one of its 10 games this season.
Jeff Hafley's team should pick up the outright win on the road and set up a chance to reach eight wins next week, which is something no one thought would happen after BC's Week 1 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Toledo at Bowling Green (+10)
Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Bowling Green has more to play for than Toledo on Tuesday night.
The Falcons are one game behind the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the MAC East standings. They need to win out and for Miami to lose its final two games to reach the MAC Championship Game.
Bowling Green had trouble with Miami and the Ohio Bobcats, the two top teams in the MAC East, which is a troubling sign for Tuesday's home game.
However, Bowling Green could be at an advantage because the Rockets already secured the MAC West crown with a three-game edge over the rest of the competition.
Bowling Green needs to win out and receive a lot of help to face Toledo again in two weeks, but the dream is still alive, and it can put pressure on Miami (Ohio) and Ohio to win on Wednesday.
The Falcons come into Tuesday on a four-game winning streak in which they scored at least 24 points in every game.
Toledo is the better team on paper, but the lack of motivation on Tuesday night makes them a less than desirable favorite to back.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.