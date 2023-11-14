College Football Week 12 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

1 of 3

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

Iowa State has all the fixings of an upset going in its favor on Saturday night.

The Cyclones play Texas at night on national television inside Jack Trice Stadium, which has been a place of horrors for the Longhorns recently.

Texas slipped up in Ames in 2019 and 2021. The last of the two defeats came by a 24-point margin.

Iowa State flown under the radar for the most part in 2023. It is 4-1 in its last five games with the lone blemish being a home loss to the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago.

Matt Campbell's team rebounded in Week 11 with a blowout win over the BYU Cougars to remain in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship Game.

Iowa State captured each of its last four wins by double digits behind freshman quarterback Rocco Becht, who has four straight 200-yard passing performances.

The Cyclones are at a disadvantage in experience at quarterback versus Texas' Quinn Ewers, but Becht has played well enough in recent weeks to think he can lead Iowa State to a victory.

Iowa State's defense must contain the Ewers-Xavier Worthy passing duo to have a shot of pulling off the upset.