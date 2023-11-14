C.J. Stroud: Heisman Trophy Is 'Rigged' If OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Doesn't Win

G Fiume/Getty Images

Count Marvin Harrison Jr.'s former college quarterback among those who believe the Ohio State wide receiver should win the Heisman Trophy this season.

"Marvin is the best player in the country," C.J. Stroud said during an appearance on Tom Brady's Let's Go! podcast (10-minute mark). "If he does not win the Heisman, it's rigged."

The Heisman Trophy has largely turned into a quarterback award, so Harrison is facing an uphill battle. In fact, 19 of the 22 winners since 2000 were quarterbacks with only a trio of Alabama players in running back Mark Ingram, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeVonta Smith breaking that streak.

Yet Harrison has an excellent chance to win it this year.

He has 59 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown this season. He scored three touchdowns in Saturday's victory over Michigan State and will have quite the opportunity to make a national statement during Ohio State's annual rivalry clash with Michigan.

That game will be for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and perhaps the College Football Playoff, so a dominant performance in a Buckeyes win could put Harrison atop the list of Heisman Trophy candidates.