NFL Scout Compares Alabama's Jalen Milroe to Colin Kaepernick: 'Big, Athletic, Fast'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While he may not be among the marquee names of college football quarterbacks, Alabama signal caller Jalen Milroe is beginning to catch the eye of some pro scouts.

The sophomore isn't eligible for the 2024 NFL draft that is headlined by Caleb Wilson, Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr., but that hasn't stopped people from drawing some comparisons for the first-year starter.

And one NFL scout sees shades of former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick.

"Kid just keeps getting better and better. Honestly he kinda reminds me of (Colin) Kaepernick a little bit. Big, athletic, fast, big arm, and big plays," the scout told NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Despite an early season benching following the Crimson Tide's loss to Texas in Week 2, Milroe has taken off since regaining the reins of the offense two games later—reeling off seven consecutive wins.

Arguably the most impressive performance of his career came this past Saturday against Kentucky. He threw for 234 yards to go along with three touchdowns and an interception while rushing for another three scores in the 49-21 win.

Milroe has passed for 2.070 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has 333 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Considering his size ad prowess in both the passing game and running game, the comparison to Kaepernick is a fair one. The 36-year-old played six seasons in the NFL and helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 during his second season in the NFL.