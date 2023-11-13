Video: Lakers' LeBron James Gifts Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase 'Fruity Pebbles' Cleats

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

LeBron James' signature Nike line is looking to take over the football cleat game, and we may have just gotten the most eye-popping colorway yet.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase debuted the "Fruity Pebbles" Nike LeBron 4 Vapor Edge cleats on social media Monday, thanks to a gift from King James himself.

The colorway initially came out as a basketball shoe in 2006. It's slated for a release as a retro cleat next spring.

Nike has increasingly been pushing LeBron retros as football cleats, with the Ohio State football team landing the Nike LeBron 4 "Graffiti" colorway last month. USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. have also been rocking LeBrons as their gameday cleats this season.

With Kobe Bryant's retros being the most popular basketball shoe, tapping into the football market may be a way for LeBrons to find their own separate niche. LeBron's signature shoe line has been wildly successful, but it's never become ubiquitous in part because the LeBrons tend to be a weightier shoe as they're designed for someone with James' frame.