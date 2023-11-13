Haley Cavinder Transfers to TCU from Miami; Says She Felt 'Pressure' to Retire

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Haley Cavinder announced Monday she's transferring from Miami to TCU for her final year of NCAA eligibility.

Haley and her sister Hanna said in April they were winding down their basketball careers to focus on other endeavors, including a contract with WWE. However, Haley said in October she was entering the transfer portal, a sign she intended to get back on a basketball court.

"I think ending it with Hanna and announcing that we were done and not going to take our fifth year, I felt—honestly, to be very transparent—a lot of pressure," she said to Forbes' Kristi Dosh.

