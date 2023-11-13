NFL Exec Thinks Robert Kraft Removes Bill Belichick as GM in Hopes Patriots HC Quits

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

After falling to 2-8 this season following Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots appear to be approaching the end of the Bill Belichick era.

An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that while he believes team owner Robert Kraft won't fire the legendary head coach during the season, taking away Belichick's general manager title could facilitate his eventual departure from the franchise.

"I think [Kraft] wants to but I'm not sure he will," the exec said of an in-season firing. "I think he'll take the GM job away and hire a GM, hoping that'll make Bill quit."

That exec was the only one polled by Breer who believes Belichick should be fired as soon as possible. Others suggested that Kraft knows he can't give arguably the greatest coach in NFL history such an unceremonious sendoff.

"What would be the goal of that?" asked one exec. "Are you making playoffs? Do you want to jump-start the team and get a lower pick? He has earned the right to finish the year. … The Patriots are a great franchise. Great owners. Do the classy thing and let him have a proper sendoff. Maybe you announce in December he won't return and honor him in the final home game. But firing him now would just be ego."

"It depends on so many factors but I would have to know what the locker room thought," said another. "I'm also not sure what they get out of it. Pretty hard to dismiss him during the year given his career record. I would imagine they let him finish it out."