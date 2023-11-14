Buying or Selling Latest NBA News, Rumors

3 of 5

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are the most expensive team in all of basketball this season, with a payroll of $208.3 million and a luxury-tax bill topping $195 million.

While some relief is coming with Chris Paul's contract sliding off the books, Golden State will need a new contract for Klay Thompson, who is earning $43.2 million this season.

Stephen Curry's salary jumps to $55.7 million in 2024-25, and the Warriors already have over $140 million in salary guaranteed for next year. Despite these potential financial restrictions, Thompson isn't expected to seriously test free agency.

NBA insider Marc Stein told Warriors Pregame Live (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"With Klay, it might be a little bit more complicated just because all the financial implications of a new contract in this new CBA, the Warriors are still trying to get a handle on that. But I just can't picture him in another uniform and look, his father, former NBA player, Mychal Thompson, he said it best. He's not going anywhere. He's a dub. Those are Mychal Thompson's words and I think he's got a pretty good handle on the Klay Thompson beat."

The Philadelphia 76ers have set themselves up to possess significant cap space next season and should be a title contender with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Teams like the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic should be able to make a substantial offer as well.

Still, it's hard to imagine Thompson actually leaving as long as a fair contract is on the table. A four-year, $100 million deal like the one Draymond Green just signed could work for both sides, especially since he is off to a modest start to the season (16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 34.7 percent from three) and shouldn't be expecting anywhere close to a max deal at age 33.

With Curry, Green and Andrew Wiggins all under contract for next year, don't expect Thompson to go anywhere either.