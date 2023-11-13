College Football Odds Week 12: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

2 of 3

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, FS1

Penn State may be difficult to trust in Week 12.

The Nittany Lions are traditionally strong against the Big Ten's weaker teams, but they struggled against the Indiana Hoosiers in the week after their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

James Franklin's team could be better off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights because of its opponents' own struggles against the Big Ten's elite programs.

Rutgers managed just seven points against the Michigan Wolverines and were outplayed in the second half versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. Greg Schiano's team also just got shutout by the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.

Rutgers could be undone by its shortcomings in the passing game. Gavin Wimsatt has not thrown for more than 200 yards all season.

Penn State can take away the rushing attack, like the other top Big Ten sides did against Rutgers, and that could allow Drew Allar to open up the contest through the air.

Allar produced his best passing performance of the season two weeks ago versus the Maryland Terrapins with 240 yards and four touchdowns.