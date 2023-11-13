Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 12November 13, 2023
Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 12
The 2023 Heisman Trophy race appears to be down to four players.
Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr. all have odds of under +500 after their Week 11 performances.
Daniels outclassed the rest of the field with 606 total yards of offense for the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.
Nix and Penix are both two wins away from facing each other in the Pac-12 Championship Game in which the Heisman winner could be decided.
The pair of Pac-12 quarterbacks are expected to have three more games to impress the Heisman voters. Daniels has two games remaining and one of them comes against an SEC opponent.
Harrison can put himself further in the national spotlight with a strong performance against the Michigan Wolverines in two weeks.
At minimum, all four players seem to be headed to New York as Heisman finalists. It would take a Herculean effort from any other players to join that quartet.
Updated Heisman Odds
For the latest Heisman odds, go to DraftKings
Michael Penix Jr. (+300)
Jayden Daniels (+380)
Marvin Harrison Jr. (+450)
Jalen Milroe (+4500)
Carson Beck (+4500)
Jordan Travis (+4500)
Favorites
Nix took a leap over Penix in the Heisman odds with a 400-yard performance against the USC Trojans.
The Oregon quarterback totaled 412 yards and four touchdowns in the showdown with reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.
Nix enters Week 12 with 29 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions, as well as five rushing scores.
Oregon takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers in the next two weeks. Two wins powered by Nix would put Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Penix needs to lead Washington past Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars to secure a spot in Las Vegas.
Penix has not had a 400-yard performance since September 16 and he now has one fewer scoring throw than his Pac-12 counterpart going into Week 12.
The Pac-12 quarterbacks need to put up high passing numbers in the coming weeks so that Daniels does not surpass them in the Heisman competition.
The LSU quarterback has 38 total touchdowns, 30 through the air and eight on the ground, but he will not play in a conference title game and LSU has one power-five opponent left on his schedule.
Harrison ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdown catches. He has three straight games with multiple touchdown catches.
The Ohio State wide out could earn more first-place votes if he plays well against Michigan and then in the Big Ten Championship Game if the Buckeyes defeat the Wolverines.
Best Values
The list of value plays on the Heisman odds board is dwindling.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck might be the best of the value plays because of his recent play.
Beck threw for 875 yards and six touchdowns in the last three games. He eclipsed the 300-yard mark in five of his last seven games.
The junior signal-caller has three games left to impress Heisman voters. His SEC Championship Game battle with Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide seems like an elimination contest to be a Heisman finalist.
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has an outside chance to earn a Heisman invite as well, but he has not had the dynamic performances up to the caliber of the current award favorites lately and he will play in one of the conference championship games with the least amount of buzz. A potential blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals may hurt Travis' Heisman credentials because the game could be over by halftime.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.