Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 12

2 of 3

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nix took a leap over Penix in the Heisman odds with a 400-yard performance against the USC Trojans.

The Oregon quarterback totaled 412 yards and four touchdowns in the showdown with reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Nix enters Week 12 with 29 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions, as well as five rushing scores.

Oregon takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers in the next two weeks. Two wins powered by Nix would put Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Penix needs to lead Washington past Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars to secure a spot in Las Vegas.

Penix has not had a 400-yard performance since September 16 and he now has one fewer scoring throw than his Pac-12 counterpart going into Week 12.

The Pac-12 quarterbacks need to put up high passing numbers in the coming weeks so that Daniels does not surpass them in the Heisman competition.

The LSU quarterback has 38 total touchdowns, 30 through the air and eight on the ground, but he will not play in a conference title game and LSU has one power-five opponent left on his schedule.

Harrison ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdown catches. He has three straight games with multiple touchdown catches.