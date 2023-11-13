Bettor Wins $5.5M on $500K NFL Parlay as Devin Singletary, Texans Beat Bengals

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Houston Texans weren't the only ones celebrating the result of Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, a bettor in Florida placed a $500,000, four-leg parlay on the game and emerged victorious, taking home $5.5 million after all of the bets hit.

The bettor placed the parlay with Hard Rock sportsbook and bet that running back Devin Singletary would rush for over 51.5 rushing yards, that the back would score a touchdown, that the games over/under would be in excess of 45.5 and that the Texans would emerge victorious.

Singletary crushed his portion of the bet, rushing for 150 yards on 30 carries and adding a rushing touchdown. The game's final score totaled 57 points, well ahead of the 45.5-point threshold, and the Texans' fifth win of the season finished the deal after kicker Matt Amendola knocked through a 38-yard field goal as time expired.