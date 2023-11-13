College Football Picks Week 12: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

2 of 3

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon State's most ideal path to victory comes through a solid defensive performance.

The Beavers earned three of their last five wins by holding opponents under the 20-point mark.

Oregon State may be able to contain Penix similar to how Oregon and the Arizona State Sun Devils did earlier in the season.

The Ducks slowed down the left-handed Heisman candidate for a stretch of the second half and ASU got a ton of pressure on the quarterback and limited the Huskies to 15 points.

Oregon State must put Penix under pressure from the start, and that could lead to a handful of punts or turnovers.

The Beavers are coming off a six-sack, four-interception performance against the Stanford Cardinal in Week 11.

Of course, Washington is playing at a higher level than Stanford, but that is a good base line for what the Beavers are capable of.

Washington's defense has not played at an elite level in the last month, but it can slow down the home side with interceptions.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw two of his four picks this season against Oregon State's two ranked foes.

A stingy OSU defense and a Washington unit that forces Uiagalelei into difficulty could lead to a lower-scoring game than expected with the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line for both sides.