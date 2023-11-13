AP College Basketball Poll 2023: First Regular-Season Men's Rankings Released

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas continues to occupy the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after opening the season with back-to-back victories.

There was a big shakeup in the top five, though, thanks to Duke's 78-73 loss to Arizona on Friday. The Blue Devils fell from No. 2 to No. 9, while the Wildcats went from 12th up to third.

Michigan State also slipped to 18th after dropping its opener to James Madison.

Men's AP Top 25 Poll

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Marquette

5. UConn

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. Florida Atlantic

11. Gonzaga

12. Miami

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15 Baylor

16. USC

17. Kentucky

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. North Carolina

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. James Madison

25. Colorado

Duke fans were still probably riding a bit of a high this past week thanks to Cooper Flagg's commitment and the general optimism that surrounds the start of a new year. Arizona decided to burst the Cameron Crazies' bubble.

The Wildcats went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and walked out 78-73 winners. All five starters scored in double figures, and the balanced attack helped to cancel out Kyle Filipowski's game-high 25 points.

Michigan State fell victim to the most shocking result from the first week. The Spartans shot 36.1 percent from the field, including going 1-of-20 from beyond the arc, en route to a 79-76 defeat.

Tyson Walker accounted for nearly half of MSU's offensive output, leading all scorers with 35 points.

Kansas, meanwhile, got the job done against a pair of lesser opponents (North Carolina Central and Manhattan), and Hunter Dickinson is acquitting himself nicely in Lawrence. The Michigan transfer is averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks so far. Kevin McCullar Jr. is adjusting to his larger offensive role as well, with 37 points through two games.

Now, the fun begins with teams transitioning into the meat of their non-conference schedules.

Michigan State and Duke's encounter at United Center in Chicago on Tuesday is the headliner in the week ahead. Both will be looking to make a major statement given their early hiccups.

Kentucky and Kansas face off in the second leg of the State Farm Champions Classic. This would be a great time for 7'1" forward Aaron Bradshaw to get back on the court for the Wildcats.

Tuesday night also sees Illinois hosting Marquette, a matchup that shouldn't fly under the radar despite what else is on offer.

Out in Las Vegas on Friday, San Diego State vs. Saint Mary's will have Top 25 implications.