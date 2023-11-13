AP College Basketball Poll 2023: First Regular-Season Men's Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2023: First Regular-Season Men's Rankings ReleasedNovember 13, 2023
Kansas continues to occupy the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after opening the season with back-to-back victories.
There was a big shakeup in the top five, though, thanks to Duke's 78-73 loss to Arizona on Friday. The Blue Devils fell from No. 2 to No. 9, while the Wildcats went from 12th up to third.
Michigan State also slipped to 18th after dropping its opener to James Madison.
Men's AP Top 25 Poll
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. Marquette
5. UConn
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Gonzaga
12. Miami
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15 Baylor
16. USC
17. Kentucky
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. North Carolina
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. James Madison
25. Colorado
Duke fans were still probably riding a bit of a high this past week thanks to Cooper Flagg's commitment and the general optimism that surrounds the start of a new year. Arizona decided to burst the Cameron Crazies' bubble.
The Wildcats went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and walked out 78-73 winners. All five starters scored in double figures, and the balanced attack helped to cancel out Kyle Filipowski's game-high 25 points.
Michigan State fell victim to the most shocking result from the first week. The Spartans shot 36.1 percent from the field, including going 1-of-20 from beyond the arc, en route to a 79-76 defeat.
Tyson Walker accounted for nearly half of MSU's offensive output, leading all scorers with 35 points.
Kansas, meanwhile, got the job done against a pair of lesser opponents (North Carolina Central and Manhattan), and Hunter Dickinson is acquitting himself nicely in Lawrence. The Michigan transfer is averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks so far. Kevin McCullar Jr. is adjusting to his larger offensive role as well, with 37 points through two games.
Now, the fun begins with teams transitioning into the meat of their non-conference schedules.
Michigan State and Duke's encounter at United Center in Chicago on Tuesday is the headliner in the week ahead. Both will be looking to make a major statement given their early hiccups.
Kentucky and Kansas face off in the second leg of the State Farm Champions Classic. This would be a great time for 7'1" forward Aaron Bradshaw to get back on the court for the Wildcats.
Tuesday night also sees Illinois hosting Marquette, a matchup that shouldn't fly under the radar despite what else is on offer.
Out in Las Vegas on Friday, San Diego State vs. Saint Mary's will have Top 25 implications.
The AP poll is bound to look a lot different in one week's time.