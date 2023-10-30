5-Star PF Cooper Flagg Commits to Duke; 2024 Top Prospect Was Linked to UConn, Kansas

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the most anticipated college basketball recruiting decisions in years has been made.

And that decision means it is time for Duke to celebrate.

Cooper Flagg committed to the Blue Devils on Monday in an interview with Slam's Franklyn Calle.

He said a recent visit to the Duke campus helped to seal his choice to pick the Blue Devils over UConn.

"I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join The Brotherhood, and hopefully I'll be one of the players that recruits are looking at some day and someone they can see themselves being," he said. "Especially from all the love I saw this last weekend when I was there, it made me really excited, all the [Cameron] Crazies and the fans.

"I think it's going to be a really exciting year and [fans] should just get ready because I know that I'm all about winning, so I'm trying to keep that winning culture that Duke has."

Flagg, who checks in at 6'8" and 195 pounds, is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and a 5-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The forward cut his list down to Duke and UConn as the two finalists before making his decision and notably visited the Blue Devils multiple times down the stretch of his process.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports reported Duke was seen "as a fairly heavy favorite" after Flagg visited campus twice following an unofficial visit in August but also noted "there have been some real behind-the-scenes rumblings that the recruitment is much closer than the general public thinks."

That he ultimately chose the Blue Devils is a massive boost to their national championship hopes in the future.

Flagg is the type of player who can come in and carry a team as a freshman with his ability to sky over defenders for dunks, dominate on the defensive side and cause matchup problems as a versatile playmaker.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports called him"an elite two-way prospect" and highlighted his shot-blocking ability, passing, footwork and improving jump shot and ball-handling. Having a forward at his size who can distribute, attack the lane, handle the ball and stretch the defense with his outside shot will be quite the advantage in any game for Duke.

Throw in the capability of defending multiple positions and protecting the rim on the other side, and there is plenty to like about Flagg's game.

Anything less than a Final Four appearance during Flagg's time with the Blue Devils—even if it is just one season—could be construed as a disappointment.

After all, this is one of the sport's marquee programs that expects to compete for greatness on a yearly basis. It was in the Final Four as recently as 2022 and is attempting to capture its first national title since the 2014-15 campaign.