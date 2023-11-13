3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 10 Loss vs. Colts

1 of 3

Since being a rookie Pro Bowler in 2021, Jones has fallen off in the Patriots offense. He was hampered by the decision to let a defensive coach in Matt Patricia call the offensive plays last season. This year, though, the results haven't been much better under Bill O'Brien.



The seasoned play-caller was visibly unhappy with Jones on the sideline after a promising third-quarter drive resulted in a missed Chad Ryland field goal.



"This is Billy O at about a 3.5," former Patriots and Colts cornerback Darius Butler posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Nothing to see here."



Jones finished 15-of-20 but only had 170 passing yards and one interception. When New England took over with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Zappe was under center.



While the backup QB did move the Patriots into Indianapolis territory, he was picked off on a poorly thrown pass following a fake spike.

