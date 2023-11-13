3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 10 Loss vs. Colts

3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 10 Loss vs. ColtsNovember 13, 2023
Though Sunday's game was the New England Patriots' first in Germany, the results were all too familiar.
The Patriots failed to score a touchdown for the third time this season, quarterback Mac Jones struggled for much of the game, and backup Bailey Zappe entered the game for New England's last-chance drive in the fourth quarter.
The defense did hold the Indianapolis Colts to a mere 10 points, but a four-point deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
At 2-8, the Patriots are struggling on the field and struggling to find answers.
New England's Quarterback of the Future Isn't on the Roster
Since being a rookie Pro Bowler in 2021, Jones has fallen off in the Patriots offense. He was hampered by the decision to let a defensive coach in Matt Patricia call the offensive plays last season. This year, though, the results haven't been much better under Bill O'Brien.
The seasoned play-caller was visibly unhappy with Jones on the sideline after a promising third-quarter drive resulted in a missed Chad Ryland field goal.
"This is Billy O at about a 3.5," former Patriots and Colts cornerback Darius Butler posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Nothing to see here."
Jones finished 15-of-20 but only had 170 passing yards and one interception. When New England took over with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Zappe was under center.
While the backup QB did move the Patriots into Indianapolis territory, he was picked off on a poorly thrown pass following a fake spike.
The quarterback shuffling may continue for the rest of the season, and it has become clear that the Patriots don't have a signal-caller they truly trust. If they are going to find one, it may have to come via the 2024 NFL draft.
Bill Belichick Has to Be on the Hot Seat
Head coach Bill Belichick is a future Hall of Famer, but after yet another sloppy loss, his job security has to be in jeopardy. It had already felt likely that the Patriots would move on from their coach at the end of the season.
"If people I talk to had to bet, their money is on a mutual parting of the ways at the end of the season," The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on Saturday.
There's a chance that Sunday's loss may have expedited the separation process. The NFL Network broadcast cut to franchise owner Robert Kraft several times during the contest, and he appeared less than pleased with the on-field action.
"I've heard he's told anyone who'll listen the last couple days how 'big' this one is to him," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote on X.
It's hard to envision the Patriots parting with Belichick during the season, but with the bye week upcoming, we may see some significant changes in the coming days.
The Patriots Have Something in Demario Douglas
Part of the problem for the Patriots and their quarterbacks has been a lack of reliable receiving targets. One of the league's most lackluster receiving corps took a major hit when it lost Kendrick Bourne to a torn ACL in Week 8.
If we're going to pull a positive from Sunday's game, though, it's that rookie sixth-round pick Demario Douglas is doing an admirable job of replacing Bourne as New England's top wideout.
The 22-year-old caught six of nine targets for 84 yards and led the Patriots in both receptions and receiving yards. This marked the third straight week in which he has logged five or more catches and a career high in yardage.
Initially an unheralded Day 3 selection out of Liberty, Douglas has developed into a meaningful piece of the Patriots' offensive game plan. His after-the-catch ability is phenomenal, and he's easily one of the team's biggest offensive threats.
New England has had few offensive bright spots this season, but Douglas has been one of them.