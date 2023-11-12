Raptors' Dennis Schröder Calls Out Celtics: 'You Shouldn't Disrespect Us Like That'November 12, 2023
The Boston Celtics had no trouble with the Toronto Raptors during Saturday's 117-94 victory, but it was a late challenge from victorious head coach Joe Mazzulla that turned heads.
Raptors guard Dennis Schröder was not happy about it and said, "up 30 you're not supposed to challenge nothing," per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "You won, it's three minutes left. You shouldn't disrespect us like that."
Yet Mazzulla told reporters "it was a clear opportunity to empower my players and let them know I'm coaching you."
Jayson Tatum echoed those sentiments:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Mazzulla coaching hard late in blowouts: "He mentioned that after the game that those minutes...when we're up 25, those are just as important for those guys that don't usually get the opportunity to play. Those minutes matter to them and they matter to us." <a href="https://t.co/unZlQWvFgH">https://t.co/unZlQWvFgH</a>
As for the actual game, the Raptors had no answer for the Tatum and Jaylen Brown combination.
Brown finished with 29 points and five rebounds, while Tatum added 27 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pascal Siakam led all Toronto scorers with 17 points.
The two sides won't have to wait long to face each other again, which means Schröder's comments will be something of a backdrop for a quick rematch. Toronto hosts Boston on Friday after traveling for Saturday's loss.