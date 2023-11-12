Raptors' Dennis Schröder Calls Out Celtics: 'You Shouldn't Disrespect Us Like That'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics had no trouble with the Toronto Raptors during Saturday's 117-94 victory, but it was a late challenge from victorious head coach Joe Mazzulla that turned heads.

Raptors guard Dennis Schröder was not happy about it and said, "up 30 you're not supposed to challenge nothing," per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "You won, it's three minutes left. You shouldn't disrespect us like that."

Yet Mazzulla told reporters "it was a clear opportunity to empower my players and let them know I'm coaching you."

Jayson Tatum echoed those sentiments:

As for the actual game, the Raptors had no answer for the Tatum and Jaylen Brown combination.

Brown finished with 29 points and five rebounds, while Tatum added 27 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pascal Siakam led all Toronto scorers with 17 points.