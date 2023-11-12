X

NFL

    Patriots Rumors: Belichick's New Contract Through 2024; Kraft Not Inclined to Fire HC

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the second half of the game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are in last place in the AFC East at 2-7, but that doesn't necessarily mean arguably the greatest coach of all time is on the hot seat.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Belichick's contract runs through the 2024 campaign and added that "my understanding is that Robert Kraft, the owner, is not inclined to fire Bill Belichick midseason."

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a> Kickoff: On <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> coach Bill Belichick, his future, and what may come next... <a href="https://t.co/436bjgo1zw">pic.twitter.com/436bjgo1zw</a>

