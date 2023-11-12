Patriots Rumors: Belichick's New Contract Through 2024; Kraft Not Inclined to Fire HC

Patriots Rumors: Belichick's New Contract Through 2024; Kraft Not Inclined to Fire HCNovember 12, 2023
Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are in last place in the AFC East at 2-7, but that doesn't necessarily mean arguably the greatest coach of all time is on the hot seat.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Belichick's contract runs through the 2024 campaign and added that "my understanding is that Robert Kraft, the owner, is not inclined to fire Bill Belichick midseason."
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a> Kickoff: On <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> coach Bill Belichick, his future, and what may come next... <a href="https://t.co/436bjgo1zw">pic.twitter.com/436bjgo1zw</a>
