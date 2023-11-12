Bowl Predictions 2023: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 Games

1 of 2

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Georgia and Michigan look like the two best teams in the FBS.

Georgia steamrolled Ole Miss at home on Saturday night to pick up its second straight win over a Top 25 foe.

The two-time reigning national champion must get through a road trip to Knoxville in Week 12 and a rivalry matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 13 to finish off an undefeated regular season.

Georgia's SEC Championship battle with Alabama could be one for the ages since the Crimson Tide is in terrific form as well.

Alabama has the more explosive quarterback in Jalen Milroe, but Carson Beck played well for UGA in recent weeks and the Bulldogs defense is as good as ever.

Georgia's defense will be the key to not just winning the SEC Championship Game, but thriving in the playoff as well.

The Washington Huskies' biggest downfall could be their defense. The current top team in the Pac-12 struggled once again to contain an opposing offense in its 35-28 win over the Utah Utes.

The Oregon Ducks held the USC Trojans to 14 points in the first three quarters on Saturday night. They look like the best team in the Pac-12 and can enact revenge on Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Michigan looks sharper than Ohio State on defense. The Wolverines have not allowed more than 15 points in a single game this season and their rushing attack can control the November 25 battle with the Buckeyes.

Florida State will be favored to win the rest of its games, and if it finishes undefeated, it will easily get into the playoff.

The playoff debate may come down to one-loss Oregon versus the one-loss Texas Longhorns.