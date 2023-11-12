Bowl Predictions 2023: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 Games

Bowl Predictions 2023: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 GamesNovember 12, 2023
The Michigan Wolverines reinforced their spot among the elite programs in college football in Week 11.
The Wolverines controlled the majority of their Big Ten road contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions to start a two-week buildup to their showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio State earned the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings in each of the last two weeks.
That might change on Tuesday since the Georgia Bulldogs made a statement at home against the Ole Miss Rebels.
Georgia will play in a playoff elimination game of its own against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game on December 2.
The Big Ten and SEC champions will most likely make up half of the four-team playoff field. The Florida State Seminoles seem like a lock as well. That would open one spot for debate among the selection committee.
College Football Playoff Predictions
Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon
Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State
Georgia and Michigan look like the two best teams in the FBS.
Georgia steamrolled Ole Miss at home on Saturday night to pick up its second straight win over a Top 25 foe.
The two-time reigning national champion must get through a road trip to Knoxville in Week 12 and a rivalry matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 13 to finish off an undefeated regular season.
Georgia's SEC Championship battle with Alabama could be one for the ages since the Crimson Tide is in terrific form as well.
Alabama has the more explosive quarterback in Jalen Milroe, but Carson Beck played well for UGA in recent weeks and the Bulldogs defense is as good as ever.
Georgia's defense will be the key to not just winning the SEC Championship Game, but thriving in the playoff as well.
The Washington Huskies' biggest downfall could be their defense. The current top team in the Pac-12 struggled once again to contain an opposing offense in its 35-28 win over the Utah Utes.
The Oregon Ducks held the USC Trojans to 14 points in the first three quarters on Saturday night. They look like the best team in the Pac-12 and can enact revenge on Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Michigan looks sharper than Ohio State on defense. The Wolverines have not allowed more than 15 points in a single game this season and their rushing attack can control the November 25 battle with the Buckeyes.
Florida State will be favored to win the rest of its games, and if it finishes undefeated, it will easily get into the playoff.
The playoff debate may come down to one-loss Oregon versus the one-loss Texas Longhorns.
Both Washington and Oregon are ahead of Texas in the playoff rankings and the Longhorns do not have any opponents left on their schedule that could boost them over the Pac-12 sides with that quality win.
New Years' Six Predictions
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Alabama vs. Penn State
Peach Bowl (December 30): Missouri vs. Tulane
Orange Bowl (December 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Washington vs. Texas
The loser of the Michigan-Ohio State game and from the ACC, Pac-12 and SEC Championship Games will land in the New Years' Six games.
In this scenario, Ohio State, Alabama, Louisville and Washington would occupy half of the NY6 berths.
Texas could come up just short of the top four and represent the Big 12 in one of the most prestigious bowl games.
The losses suffered by the Ole Miss Rebels and Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday opened up space for the Missouri Tigers to contend for a NY6 berth.
Mizzou will not play in the SEC title game, so it needs two wins to finish at 10-2 and inside the top 10.
The Tulane Green Wave are the highest-ranked Group of Five team, so they would earn a NY6 spot as well.
The final at-large berth will be difficult to determine. Ole Miss and Penn State could still be in the mix, as could the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon State faces Washington and Oregon in the next two weeks, so it is expected to drop away from the top 12 in some capacity.
The Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys both lost in Big 12 play on Saturday, so there will be a major reshuffling in the middle of the rankings. The Tennessee Volunteers lost to Mizzou so they will fall from No. 13.
Penn State could be the final NY6 team by default because it is expected to finish 10-2 and it would have better looking losses on the score line against two top 10 foes than Ole Miss.