X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Carson Beck's Growth Praised by CFB Fans as Kirby Smart, Georgia Rout Ole Miss

    Jack MurrayNovember 12, 2023

    ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs had a matchup with a ranked opponent for the second consecutive week and it's safe to say the team lived up to the billing.

    No. 9 Ole Miss was competitive in the first half but the Bulldogs stepped on the gas in the second half, routing the Rebels 52-17 to improve to 10-0 on the season.

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    DAWWWWWWWWWWGS ON 🔝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RocketMortgage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RocketMortgage</a> <a href="https://t.co/aUzD0vsjOi">pic.twitter.com/aUzD0vsjOi</a>

    Southeastern Conference @SEC

    DAWGS march on! 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SECFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SECFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/CaN3n042Im">pic.twitter.com/CaN3n042Im</a>

    The contest saw the return on tight end Brock Bowers after he missed the Bulldogs previous two games with a high ankle sprain. Bowers had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown in his return, showing that he is just as dangerous as he was before the injury.

    However, the star of the day for the Bulldogs had to be quarterback Carson Beck.

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Carson Beck ➡️ Ladd McConkey <a href="https://t.co/EdlkR5an4R">pic.twitter.com/EdlkR5an4R</a>

    Southeastern Conference @SEC

    BOWERS IS BACK 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> x 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/abKoZUWebU">pic.twitter.com/abKoZUWebU</a>

    Carson Beck's Growth Praised by CFB Fans as Kirby Smart, Georgia Rout Ole Miss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Beck went 18-of-25 for 306 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also adding four carries for 30 yards on the ground.

    He raised his yearly totals to 3,022 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions and has the Bulldogs looking like strong contender's to capture a third consecutive National Championship.

    Fans on social media praised Beck's growth since the beginning of the season and called for him to receive some more appreciation from the national media.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Carson Beck is special.

    JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) @acosta32_jp

    Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Carson Beck might be the coldest group of white boys since Linkin Park <a href="https://t.co/7bEZrsUPAM">https://t.co/7bEZrsUPAM</a>

    𝟚ℙ𝕖𝕒𝕥✍🏾 @2PeatAx

    Carson Beck is over 3000 yards 🔥

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Jalen Milroe isn't the only SEC QB growing rapidly as the season goes along. So is Carson Beck.

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Carson Beck hype train gonna go nuts after this. <br><br>Can't wait for Kirby to tell us he's been the same dude all year. <br><br>Because... he's been the same dude all year.

    J.D. PicKell @jdpickell

    Carson Beck deserves some legitimate Heisman juice. Surgical every single week

    Chap @chapshooter16

    Carson Beck improves after every game. Either that or were getting our high end talent back lol. Either way, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>

    TN_Dawg @TN_Dawg617

    I think it's time for the national media to start giving Carson Beck more Heisman buzz. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>

    Kameron Usury @kamusury

    Carson Beck is a 1st round Quarterback!

    Emanuel @EmanuelArreola1

    Carson Beck is so damn smart.

    🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 @GatorSzn

    I've seen enough.. Carson Beck is elite

    World Champ BG @BGreene_

    Aye man Carson Beck might be the one

    AW. @austinw_93

    Carson Beck vs Jalen Milroe is going to be a fun little battle in three weeks

    William Johnson @Blaydez_Cardz

    In case you haven't noticed, and judging by the National Media narrative about him most haven't, Carson Beck is a better athlete than he's given credit for. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeckForHeisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeckForHeisman</a>

    . @SplitzMcGee_

    Carson Beck definitely has improved his game. Tonight shows. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>

    Ben @HausOfBen_

    Carson Beck is that guy.

    Julia Sugarbaker @tljones1908

    Carson Beck done grew up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>

    David Ubben @davidubben

    It feels like I've never seen Carson Beck make a bad read. <br><br>And his pocket is clean like 90 percent of the time.

    Stevie Hoffmañ @HoffmanStevie

    Carson Beck out here looking Tom Brady

    Chase Akin @chase_akin

    When do we start the Carson Beck for Heisman conversation?

    Josh Weaver @FourFourHipHop

    Carson Beck is the most talented QB Kirby Smart has had in his tenure as the Head Coach at UGA.

    Feed Bijan @bbbullet_2

    With that TD pass to Brock Bowers, Carson Beck now has four games this season with at least 300 passing yards and 2 TD passes in the same game. <a href="https://t.co/KRR5VBv4WE">pic.twitter.com/KRR5VBv4WE</a>

    The Rebels were the highest ranked opponent that the Bulldogs had faced this season, but some marquee matchups do loom ahead. The Bulldogs will face current No. 14 Tennessee next week, although the Volunteers 36-7 loss to Missouri Saturday does take some luster away from that matchup.

    Following that, the Bulldogs will face in-state rival Georgia Tech in the regular season finale before a massive matchup against No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship.