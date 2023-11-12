Carson Beck's Growth Praised by CFB Fans as Kirby Smart, Georgia Rout Ole Miss

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs had a matchup with a ranked opponent for the second consecutive week and it's safe to say the team lived up to the billing.

No. 9 Ole Miss was competitive in the first half but the Bulldogs stepped on the gas in the second half, routing the Rebels 52-17 to improve to 10-0 on the season.

The contest saw the return on tight end Brock Bowers after he missed the Bulldogs previous two games with a high ankle sprain. Bowers had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown in his return, showing that he is just as dangerous as he was before the injury.

However, the star of the day for the Bulldogs had to be quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck went 18-of-25 for 306 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also adding four carries for 30 yards on the ground.

He raised his yearly totals to 3,022 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions and has the Bulldogs looking like strong contender's to capture a third consecutive National Championship.

Fans on social media praised Beck's growth since the beginning of the season and called for him to receive some more appreciation from the national media.

The Rebels were the highest ranked opponent that the Bulldogs had faced this season, but some marquee matchups do loom ahead. The Bulldogs will face current No. 14 Tennessee next week, although the Volunteers 36-7 loss to Missouri Saturday does take some luster away from that matchup.