Caleb Williams, USC vs. Bo Nix, Oregon Has 16 NFL Scouts From 13 Teams

Caleb Williams, USC vs. Bo Nix, Oregon Has 16 NFL Scouts From 13 TeamsNovember 12, 2023
Saturday night's matchup between Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans and Bo Nix and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks has drawn plenty of interest from NFL scouts.
Sixteen NFL scouts from 13 different teams are in attendance at Autzen Stadium for the game. The Seattle Seahawks sent the most scouts with three people in attendance.
James Crepea @JamesCrepea
NFL scouts at Autzen Stadium for USC at Oregon:<a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Browns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Browns</a> (x2)<a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonTexans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a><a href="https://twitter.com/Saints?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Saints</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> (x3)<a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titans</a>
