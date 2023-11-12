Michigan's Blake Corum Says Penn State 'Left Some Bait out There' Ahead of Win

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum had plenty to say about Penn State's social media post essentially trolling the Wolverines amid a sign-stealing investigation that resulted in Jim Harbaugh being suspended by the Big Ten.

Penn State posted a video of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz appearing to mock Michigan, making hand signals to encourage fans to show up early for Saturday's game against the Wolverines.

"They left some bait out there this week," Corum told reporters following the Wolverines' 24-15 win over the Nittany Lions. "You know what that was, you saw it. I don't have to see too much about it, but it was clickbait for sure."

Prior to landing in Michigan, the Wolverines found out that the Big Ten had suspended Harbaugh for the team's final three games of the regular season amid an NCAA investigation into alleged sign-stealing that centers on former Wolverines analyst Connor Stalions.

Despite Harbaugh's suspension, Michigan played a solid game on Saturday.

Corum finished the game having rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Donovan Edwards also rushed for 52 yards and one score on 10 carries.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, however, didn't complete a single pass in the second half—he only attempted one after halftime—and finished the game having completed 7 of 8 passes for just 60 yards.

The Michigan defense limited Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to 10 of 22 completions for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 49 yards and one score.

In total, the Nittany Lions were limited to just 238 yards.