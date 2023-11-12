OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Dubbed Best WR in CFB by Fans After Win vs. Michigan State

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Marvin Harrison Jr. is too good to be playing college football.

Harrison helped the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes to a 38-3 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in what was perhaps his best game of the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old caught seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 19 yards and one score.

Harrison opened the game with three consecutive touchdowns for the Buckeyes. His first TD came on Ohio State's opening drive when he rushed for a 19-yard score on a reverse to give the team an early 7-0 lead.

The score marked the first rushing touchdown of Harrison's college football career.

On Ohio State's next drive, quarterback Kyle McCord connected with Harrison on a 26-yard touchdown pass. It marked the 11th connection for a touchdown between the signal-caller and wideout.

Harrison followed that up on Ohio State's third drive with a touchdown on a nine-yard pass from McCord.

After the game, fans were quick to dub Harrison the best wide receiver in college football, and some even dubbed him the best player in the country:

Harrison entered Saturday's game having caught 52 passes for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games. He now has 1,000-plus receiving yards for the second straight season, becoming the first Ohio State wide receiver to accomplish the feat.