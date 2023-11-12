X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Dubbed Best WR in CFB by Fans After Win vs. Michigan State

    Erin WalshNovember 12, 2023

    Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

    Marvin Harrison Jr. is too good to be playing college football.

    Harrison helped the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes to a 38-3 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in what was perhaps his best game of the 2023 season.

    The 21-year-old caught seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 19 yards and one score.

    Harrison opened the game with three consecutive touchdowns for the Buckeyes. His first TD came on Ohio State's opening drive when he rushed for a 19-yard score on a reverse to give the team an early 7-0 lead.

    The score marked the first rushing touchdown of Harrison's college football career.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Marvin Harrison Jr. with the 19-yard touchdown run! <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a><br><br>📺: NBC &amp; Peacock <a href="https://t.co/4EWFxJZnVn">pic.twitter.com/4EWFxJZnVn</a>

    On Ohio State's next drive, quarterback Kyle McCord connected with Harrison on a 26-yard touchdown pass. It marked the 11th connection for a touchdown between the signal-caller and wideout.

    OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Dubbed Best WR in CFB by Fans After Win vs. Michigan State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Marvin Harrison Jr.'s impossible to defend 💯 <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/qkZamEvtLf">pic.twitter.com/qkZamEvtLf</a>

    Harrison followed that up on Ohio State's third drive with a touchdown on a nine-yard pass from McCord.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Three drives.<br>Three Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdowns. <a href="https://t.co/F3KXWQPcVq">pic.twitter.com/F3KXWQPcVq</a>

    After the game, fans were quick to dub Harrison the best wide receiver in college football, and some even dubbed him the best player in the country:

    TrentC @Tcreager24

    Marvin Harrison Jr is the best WR I have ever seen in CFB. There is simply nothing he can't do 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a>

    Dominique @TheLordGlory

    Marvin Harrison jr is the best WR in college football

    B-Moe @bmoe_careful

    Marvin Harrison Jr best WR prospect I done seen

    Coach Kuykendoll @EdwardKuykendo1

    Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR in college football <a href="https://twitter.com/RadariousC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RadariousC</a>

    Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports

    like clockwork. marvin harrison jr is the best wr in cfb

    matt @sponhourm

    Marvin Harrison is clearly the best player in college football. Only question is will he stat pad enough to have a shot at the Heisman

    Scott Polacek @ScottPolacek

    Vote for Heisman however you want, but the best player in the country is Marvin Harrison Jr. Period.

    Jamie Gatlin @JamieGatlin17

    I can't wait to see Marvin Harrison Jr. in the NFL. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/ov55rDbJa1">pic.twitter.com/ov55rDbJa1</a>

    McNeil @Reflog_18

    Marvin Harrison <a href="https://t.co/1C8sSsmIVE">pic.twitter.com/1C8sSsmIVE</a>

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Marvin Harrison Junior for Heisman!

    Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman

    Does Marvin Harrison Jr. have a legit chance at the Heisman Trophy? I really think he does.

    Ian Valentino @NFLDraftStudy

    I have a hard time making the case that anyone but Marvin Harrison Jr. should win the Heisman. There's not been a more excellent player.

    Cody @Codyy_wc

    Marvin Harrison Jr. Best player in College Football. #2 isn't even in the same tier.

    Colin @colin_jackson5

    Marvin Harrison Jr is the best PLAYER in all of college football

    kai @kaiw0102

    Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best College Football player in the entire nation period.

    Harrison entered Saturday's game having caught 52 passes for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games. He now has 1,000-plus receiving yards for the second straight season, becoming the first Ohio State wide receiver to accomplish the feat.

    Harrison and the Buckeyes will now look to finish the regular season on a high note with games against Minnesota and No. 2 Michigan to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.