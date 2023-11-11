Report: Falcons 'Confident' Bijan Robinson Will Get More Chances 'Down the Stretch'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson's lack of usage, particularly in the red zone, has been a major storyline surrounding the Atlanta Falcons in recent weeks but it appears the franchise still has faith in the first-round rookie.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Falcons remain high on Robinson and that his lower usage is a result of the team easing him into the rotation.

"Don't give up on Robinson, because the Falcons haven't," Russini wrote on Saturday. "He's not in the doghouse. He's not hurt. He's not in a funk. He's just a rookie the team is hoping to encourage, protect and lean on during the second half of the season."

Russini added that the team expects his play in the second half of the season to improve and that he will get more chances to show his talent.

"Robinson is in line to see plenty of opportunities, I'm told, including in the red zone," Russini wrote. "One source shared, 'We are confident we will see the best of him down the stretch."'

Robinson has totaled 103 carries for 517 yards and a touchdown thus far, with the best statistical performance of his career coming in Week 8 when he had 19 carries for 124 yards in a 25-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

While it's obviously early in his career, the hype surrounding him as he entered the NFL is why the lack of usage has been so concerning. He amassed 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Texas Longhorns and was the first tailback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 8 overall.

He leads the Falcons in rushing yards but not in carries, as Tyler Allgeier has 13 more carries despite only having 371 yards on the season. Allgeier also has three touchdowns and quarterback Desmond Ridder has contributed three scores on the ground, so Robinson just hasn't been the main option when the Falcons get down near the goal line.