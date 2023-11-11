Rams' Matthew Stafford Reportedly Hopeful for Return from Thumb Injury vs. Seahawks

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams could see their starting quarterback return to the field following their bye week.

The Rams "remain optimistic" that veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford will play a Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks despite nursing a thumb injury, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Stafford was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right thumb following a Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and missed L.A.'s Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Stafford said his thumb was feeling better and that he's doing everything he can to try and be ready for Week 11 against the Seahawks.

"Thumb's feeling better than I thought it would," he said. "I was a little bit scared in the Dallas game that it was going to be worse than it was and just happy it's not. I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. I love playing this game and love competing, so I'm going to do whatever I need to do to be out there."

Brett Rypien started in place of Stafford against the Packers, throwing for 130 yards with an interception and a fumble. Following that performance, the Rams signed Carson Wentz to serve as Stafford's backup moving forward.

Even with Stafford in the lineup, the Rams have been disappointing this season. They sit third in the NFC West with a 3-6 record and have little chance to make the postseason.

In eight games, Stafford has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. He's on pace to have his worst season since he completed just 58.5 percent of his passes as a member of the Detroit Lions in 2013.