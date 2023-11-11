X

    Deion Sanders Ripped by Colorado Fans for Getting Outcoached in 4th Straight Loss

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 11, 2023

    BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up in pregame prior to playing the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on November 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Colorado Buffaloes have now lost four straight and six of seven after falling 34-31 to the Arizona Wildcats at home on Saturday.

    Quarterback Shedeur Sanders fared well by completing 22-of-35 passes for 262 yards and two scores while rushing for 42 yards and one more touchdown. Two-way athlete Travis Hunter caught five passes for 74 yards while adding six tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup on defense.

    But Colorado had no answers for Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (11 carries, 179 rushing yards) or wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan (9 catches, 107 yards, one score).

    The Colorado offense also went scoreless on its final three drives, while Arizona scored 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points capped by a Tyler Loop 24-yard field goal with no time remaining.

    ARIZONA BEATS COLORADO ON GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL 😳 <a href="https://t.co/OEe0TSufTs">pic.twitter.com/OEe0TSufTs</a>

    Ultimately, this was another tough loss for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, whose season started with great promise after a 3-0 start and a No. 19 Associated Press poll ranking. Unfortunately, the Pac-12 slate has been unkind to the Buffaloes, who have now gone 1-6 in conference play.

    Colorado must now win both its final games—road matchups against Washington State and Utah--to become bowl eligible.

    Although CU has endured a difficult run after a great start, the Buffaloes have still won four times as many games as last year, an 1-11 campaign that preceded Sanders' arrival from Jackson State.

    Deion Sanders Ripped by Colorado Fans for Getting Outcoached in 4th Straight Loss
    Still, fans are now directing negative attention at Sanders, whose coaching has been called into question after a rough run and especially Saturday, when CU had a great chance to get back to .500.

    The Buffs led all game. Horrible penalties, horrible situational coaching. <br><br>If it wasn't Deion Sanders, questions would be circulating about the man in charge.

    On that 3rd down Arizona play, Deion Sanders and the Colorado coaches ABSOLUTELY 1000% HAD to let their players know to let AZ score IF they got the first down, otherwise it's ballgame. Do you REALLY think Deion Sanders and the Colorado coaches told them that? Neither do I.

    Deion Sanders is in over his head.

    Deion Sanders showing once again he's no head coach. You tell the team if they get the first down then just let them walk in. Now you're done.

    This one's on <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> lack of awareness and discipline.

    Wow. <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> and Coach Kelly mismanage yet another end of a half. Absolutely have to let them score there. Also so much for autoMATAica. Good stuff!

    Deion Sanders would tell a coach performing like Deion Sanders is to pack his bags and enter the transfer portal.

    Colorado sucks &amp; don't know how to win &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> starting to make me mad with them conservative ass play calls,

    Questionable coaching <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a>

    Horrible showcase again from <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> just such an immature team performance again when it matters. No tome management, bad play calls al over the place in offence. Man to end the season like this 🤮🤮🤮 . So much work to do <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> this was not good

    Deion out coached again

    The season isn't over yet, however. Colorado will look to keep its bowl hopes alive against Washington State next Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.