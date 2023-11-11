Deion Sanders Ripped by Colorado Fans for Getting Outcoached in 4th Straight Loss

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have now lost four straight and six of seven after falling 34-31 to the Arizona Wildcats at home on Saturday.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders fared well by completing 22-of-35 passes for 262 yards and two scores while rushing for 42 yards and one more touchdown. Two-way athlete Travis Hunter caught five passes for 74 yards while adding six tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup on defense.

But Colorado had no answers for Arizona running back Jonah Coleman (11 carries, 179 rushing yards) or wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan (9 catches, 107 yards, one score).

The Colorado offense also went scoreless on its final three drives, while Arizona scored 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points capped by a Tyler Loop 24-yard field goal with no time remaining.

Ultimately, this was another tough loss for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, whose season started with great promise after a 3-0 start and a No. 19 Associated Press poll ranking. Unfortunately, the Pac-12 slate has been unkind to the Buffaloes, who have now gone 1-6 in conference play.

Colorado must now win both its final games—road matchups against Washington State and Utah--to become bowl eligible.

Although CU has endured a difficult run after a great start, the Buffaloes have still won four times as many games as last year, an 1-11 campaign that preceded Sanders' arrival from Jackson State.

Still, fans are now directing negative attention at Sanders, whose coaching has been called into question after a rough run and especially Saturday, when CU had a great chance to get back to .500.