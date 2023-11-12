Jiří Procházka, Alex Pereira's Next Best Fights After UFC 295 Results

1 of 2

Magomed Ankalaev's title shot has really been in the works for a while. Now that this fight is through and Ankalaev has nothing on his calendar, it's the next championship bout to make.

When Procházka initially dropped the belt due to injury, the UFC responded by setting up a title fight between Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz. It was a perfect setup for Ankalaev to win the title and wait for an inevitable matchup with Procházka upon his return.

Ankalaev was unable to come through, though. The bout was deemed a split draw despite an overwhelming amoung of media scorecards coming out for Ankalaev as the winner.

Once again the UFC teed up a fight between Ankalaev and the champion. They gave him Johnny Walker in his rebound fight but that fight come to another unfulfilling conclusion when it was ruled a No Contest due to an accidental illegal knee rendering Walker unable to continue.

The fact remains that Ankalaev remains unbeaten since losing his UFC debut in 2018.

Jamahal Hill is one of the only other logical options at this point. He briefly held the light heavyweight crown after beating Glover Teixeira in January, but vacated the title due to a ruptured Achilles tendon in July.