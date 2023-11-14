Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 11

3 of 10

20. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (Previous Rank: HM)

Week 11: 28-of-36, 351 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 1 rush yard, 1 TD

Season: 240-of-340, 2,867 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT; 64 rush yards, 4 TD

In his fifth collegiate season, Rattler is likely one more game away from his third career 3,000-yard passing season. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Gamecocks with a 4-6 record overall and 2-5 showing in SEC play, but Rattler has been a bright spot with a 70.6 percent completion percentage that ranks eighth in the nation.

19. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (Previous Rank: 19)

Week 11: 27-of-40, 283 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 27 rush yards

Season: 245-of-375, 2,769 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT; 64 rush yards, 4 TD

Maryland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 13-10 victory over Nebraska on Saturday after starting the season 5-0, and while this season has not played out as hoped for the Terrapins, Tagovailoa has put together a strong individual season. He is now over 10,000 passing yards for his career, and he leads the Big Ten in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

18. Noah Fifita, Arizona (Previous Rank: 20)

Week 11: 21-of-35, 214 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; -4 rush yards

Season: 165-of-224, 1,735 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 2 rush yards

Fifita is now 4-2 since taking over as Arizona's starting quarterback following Saturday's road win against Colorado, and the Wildcats are up to No. 19 in the latest AP poll. The redshirt freshman has raised his stock as much as any QB in the nation since the start of the season.

17. Graham Mertz, Florida (Previous Rank: 17)

Week 11: 26-of-38, 311 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 6 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 247-of-337, 2,720 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT; -88 rush yards, 4 TD

Mertz held his own in a 52-35 shootout where Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels stole the show. The Wisconsin transfer found the end zone twice while continuing to be one of the nation's most efficient quarterbacks. His 73.3 percent completion rate leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the nation, and it's a significant improvement over the 57.3 percent mark he posted for the Badgers in 2022.

16. Drew Allar, Penn State (Previous Rank: 13)

Week 11: 10-of-22, 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 49 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 191-of-310, 1,965 yards, 21 TD, 1 INT; 149 rush yards, 4 TD