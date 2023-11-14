Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 11November 14, 2023
Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 11
Welcome to Bleacher Report's Top 25 college football quarterback rankings after Week 11.
The only thing that matters here is on-field production in 2023.
That means past performance, future expectations, physical tools and NFL upside have all been removed from the equation.
Each quarterback's individual production and quality of opponent will be considered every week, and players will rise and fall based on where they ranked the previous week, so it will be a fluid process throughout the year.
If your favorite team's quarterback is not currently on the list, fear not. If a guy is putting up numbers, he will find his way onto the list. On the flip side, a strong start to the season is only going to go so far if a player falls flat and fails to duplicate his previous success.
With only 25 spots up for grabs and 133 quarterbacks to consider, an honorable mention slide featuring the "Next 25" who just missed the cut is also included. Those are the guys with the best chance of jumping onto the list with a strong showing in Week 12.
Let the debate begin.
Honorable Mentions
These 25 quarterbacks were also under consideration for a spot in the rankings but ultimately settled for an honorable mention following Week 11:
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Davis Brin, Georgia Southern
Byrum Brown, South Florida
Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
Brady Cook, Missouri
Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Quinn Ewers, Texas
TJ Finley, Texas State
Frank Harris, UTSA
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Mikey Keene, Fresno State
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Diego Pavia, New Mexico State
Jack Plummer, Louisville
Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Chandler Rogers, North Texas
Brayden Schager, Hawaii
Preston Stone, SMU
Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
Cameron Ward, Washington
Gunnar Watson, Troy
Jacob Zeno, UAB
Missed Week 11 Due to Injury
JT Daniels, Rice
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Chandler Morris, TCU
Kedon Slovis, BYU
Nos. 25-21
25. Kyle McCord, Ohio State (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 11: 24-of-31, 335 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Season: 191-of-288, 2,687 yards, 20 TD, 4 INT; -57 rush yards
McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards in Ohio State's 38-3 victory over Michigan State, connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. on a pair of touchdown passes. The star wideout now has 59 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns and has helped bolster McCord's production all year.
24. Seth Henigan, Memphis (Previous Rank: 24)
Week 11: 32-of-48, 329 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 8 rush yards
Season: 240-of-362, 2,864 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT; 229 rush yards, 4 TD
With three straight 300-yard passing games, Henigan now leads the AAC with 2,864 passing yards, and the three-year starter is well on his way to surpassing his career high in touchdown passes (25) with two regular-season contests remaining and whatever the postseason looks like for an 8-2 Memphis squad.
23. Dequan Finn, Toledo (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 11: 23-of-27, 407 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 10 rush yards
Season: 154-of-234, 2,008 yards, 18 TD, 7 INT; 499 rush yards, 5 TD
Toledo has rattled off nine straight victories since suffering a season-opening loss on the road to Illinois, and Finn is coming off a career-best passing game with 407 yards through the air in a 49-23 victory over Eastern Michigan. He leads the MAC in passer rating (157.3), passing touchdowns (18), passing yards (2,008) and total touchdowns (23).
22. Michael Pratt, Tulane (Previous Rank: 16)
Week 11: 16-of-29, 194 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 rush yards
Season: 134-of-197, 1,791 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 273 rush yards, 4 TD
A 24-22 victory over Tulsa on Saturday was far from the prettiest game of the season for Tulane, but the Green Wave pulled off the victory to maintain their standing as the nation's top Group of Five team. Pratt leads the AAC and ranks 10th among qualified FBS quarterbacks with a 167.1 passer rating, and Tulane is still undefeated this year with him under center.
21. Joey Aguilar, Appalachian State (Previous Rank: 18)
Week 11: 14-of-21, 255 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 20 rush yards
Season: 196-of-307, 2,657 yards, 26 TD, 7 INT; 259 rush yards, 2 TD
Aguilar has 10 touchdown passes over his last three games, and the Mountaineers are 3-0 with wins over Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Georgia State during that stretch to reach six wins on the year. The JUCO transfer is the Sun Belt leader with 26 touchdown passes, and he has been one of the nation's most impactful transfer quarterbacks.
Nos. 20-16
20. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (Previous Rank: HM)
Week 11: 28-of-36, 351 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 1 rush yard, 1 TD
Season: 240-of-340, 2,867 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT; 64 rush yards, 4 TD
In his fifth collegiate season, Rattler is likely one more game away from his third career 3,000-yard passing season. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Gamecocks with a 4-6 record overall and 2-5 showing in SEC play, but Rattler has been a bright spot with a 70.6 percent completion percentage that ranks eighth in the nation.
19. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (Previous Rank: 19)
Week 11: 27-of-40, 283 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 27 rush yards
Season: 245-of-375, 2,769 yards, 22 TD, 8 INT; 64 rush yards, 4 TD
Maryland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 13-10 victory over Nebraska on Saturday after starting the season 5-0, and while this season has not played out as hoped for the Terrapins, Tagovailoa has put together a strong individual season. He is now over 10,000 passing yards for his career, and he leads the Big Ten in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.
18. Noah Fifita, Arizona (Previous Rank: 20)
Week 11: 21-of-35, 214 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; -4 rush yards
Season: 165-of-224, 1,735 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 2 rush yards
Fifita is now 4-2 since taking over as Arizona's starting quarterback following Saturday's road win against Colorado, and the Wildcats are up to No. 19 in the latest AP poll. The redshirt freshman has raised his stock as much as any QB in the nation since the start of the season.
17. Graham Mertz, Florida (Previous Rank: 17)
Week 11: 26-of-38, 311 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 6 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 247-of-337, 2,720 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT; -88 rush yards, 4 TD
Mertz held his own in a 52-35 shootout where Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels stole the show. The Wisconsin transfer found the end zone twice while continuing to be one of the nation's most efficient quarterbacks. His 73.3 percent completion rate leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the nation, and it's a significant improvement over the 57.3 percent mark he posted for the Badgers in 2022.
16. Drew Allar, Penn State (Previous Rank: 13)
Week 11: 10-of-22, 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 49 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 191-of-310, 1,965 yards, 21 TD, 1 INT; 149 rush yards, 4 TD
Facing the vaunted Michigan defense, Allar threw for just 70 yards and completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes, but he did tally a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. The former 5-star recruit should have a golden opportunity to pad his stats against Rutgers and Michigan State the next two weeks.
Nos. 15-11
15. DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State (Previous Rank: 15)
Week 11: 12-of-19, 240 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 3 rush yards
Season: 146-of-249, 2,254 yards, 20 TD, 4 INT; 153 rush yards, 6 TD
Uiagalelei is at the helm of the nation's top-ranked two-loss team after the Beavers moved into the No. 10 spot in the AP poll following Saturday's 62-10 thumping of Stanford. The Clemson transfer was pulled during the second half with the game well in hand, and now he'll go head-to-head with Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix in the next two weeks.
14. Will Howard, Kansas State (Previous Rank: 21)
Week 11: 19-of-29, 235 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; -3 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 182-of-285, 2,190 yards, 21 TD, 8 INT; 287 rush yards, 7 TD
Even losing some snaps to dual-threat freshman Avery Johnson, Howard has still put together a fantastic season, especially of late. Over the past four weeks, he has thrown for 881 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception, and the Wildcats are back in the latest AP poll at No. 23.
13. Jalen Milroe, Alabama (Previous Rank: 23)
Week 11: 15-of-22, 234 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 36 rush yards, 3 TD
Season: 129-of-198, 2,070 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT; 333 rush yards, 12 TD
Remember when Milroe was briefly benched following Alabama's loss to Texas in Week 2? The redshirt sophomore has come a long way over the past few months, and after tallying four rushing touchdowns in Week 10 against LSU, he racked up six total touchdowns against Kentucky. His 12 rushing touchdowns lead all QBs and are tied for ninth in the nation.
12. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (Previous Rank: 11)
Week 11: 22-of-35, 262 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 29 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 292-of-420, 3,144 yards, 26 TD, 3 INT; -51 rush yards, 4 TD
Sanders continues to put up strong numbers amid a 1-6 stretch of games for Colorado, and he has yet to throw multiple interceptions in a game this year. But he has not had a 300-yard passing game since lighting up Stanford for 400 yards and five touchdowns in Week 7.
11. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Previous Rank: 7)
Week 11: 7-of-8, 60 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 34 rush yards
Season: 163-of-214, 2,194 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT; 171 rush yards, 3 TD
Michigan leaned heavily on the running game in Saturday's huge win over Penn State, handing it off 46 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. McCarthy remains one of the nation's most efficient quarterbacks, but he has now gone consecutive games without a touchdown.
Nos. 10-6
10. Carson Beck, Georgia (Previous Rank: 8)
Week 11: 18-of-25, 306 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 30 rush yards
Season: 231-of-320, 3,022 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT; 100 rush yards, 3 TD
With a 52-17 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, Georgia came away with its most impressive win of the season. Beck has thrown for 300 yards five times in the last seven games, and star tight end Brock Bowers returned to action with a touchdown catch after missing several weeks following ankle surgery.
9. Kaidon Salter, Liberty (Previous Rank: 10)
Week 11: 13-of-22, 225 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 41 rush yards, 2 TD
Season: 127-of-214, 2,184 yards, 26 TD, 4 INT; 705 rush yards, 9 TD
Liberty improved to 10-0 following a 38-10 victory over Old Dominion, and Salter now has three straight games with at least four total touchdowns. He leads Conference USA in passer rating (181.4), yards per attempt (10.2), rushing yards per carry (6.1), rushing touchdowns (9) and total touchdowns (35).
8. Drake Maye (Previous Rank: 6)
Week 11: 28-of-43, 342 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 22 rush yards, 2 TD
Season: 231-of-351, 3,145 yards, 21 TD, 6 INT; 276 rush yards, 8 TD
The Tar Heels survived an upset bid from Duke with a double-overtime victory on Saturday night, and Maye reached 300 yards passing for the fifth time this season. His five-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and subsequent two-point conversion throw to John Copenhaver proved to be the difference in a 47-45 game.
7. Jordan McCloud, James Madison (Previous Rank: 14)
Week 11: 33-of-37, 457 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; -4 rush yards
Season: 209-of-299, 2,800 yards, 26 TD, 7 INT; 310 rush yards, 6 TD
McCloud has settled in nicely at James Madison after starting his college career with stints at South Florida and Arizona. His 457 passing yards on Saturday were a career high, and he now has more passing touchdowns this year than the 23 he threw in 23 games over his first three collegiate seasons.
6. Jordan Travis, Florida State (Previous Rank: 5)
Week 11: 19-of-31, 265 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; -30 rush yards
Season: 205-of-320, 2,734 yards, 20 TD, 2 INT; 160 rush yards, 7 TD
With a 27-20 victory over Miami, the Seminoles remain undefeated and squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation. And while it wasn't the best individual game from Travis, his 20-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and dual-threat skills have made him one of the nation's top quarterbacks all season.
5. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 9)
Week 11: 23-of-36, 423 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT; 50 rush yards, 3 TD
Season: 229-of-325, 3,069 yards, 25 TD, 5 INT; 338 rush yards, 11 TD
Dillon Gabriel slid in the rankings the previous two weeks while Oklahoma suffered losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State, and he threw just one touchdown pass with two interceptions during that span.
The lefty got back on track on Saturday against West Virginia when he became the first player in Sooners history—and the first player during the 2023 season—to account for eight touchdowns in a game.
4. Caleb Williams, USC (Previous Rank: 4)
Week 11: 19-of-34, 291 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; -11 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 235-of-346, 3,249 yards, 29 TD, 4 INT; 162 rush yards, 11 TD
The USC Trojans have dropped four of their last five games, including Saturday's 36-27 loss to Bo Nix and Oregon, but Caleb Williams continues to be one of the nation's most productive quarterbacks following a brief midseason hiccup against Notre Dame.
He has 10 total touchdowns over the last three weeks, and he has not thrown an interception since being picked off three times against the Fighting Irish in Week 7.
3. Michael Penix Jr., Washington (Previous Rank: 3)
Week 11: 24-of-42, 332 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; -14 rush yards, 1 TD
Season: 249-of-366, 3,533 yards, 28 TD, 7 INT; -27 rush yards, 2 TD
Michael Penix Jr. connected with star wide receiver Rome Odunze for a 33-yard touchdown strike with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter against Utah on Saturday for what proved to be the game-winning score.
The Washington Huskies are still alive in the College Football Playoff race after a tough test from the Utes, and Penix is still part of the Heisman Trophy conversation as the nation's leading passer with 3,533 yards.
2. Bo Nix, Oregon (Previous Rank: 1)
Week 11: 23-of-31, 412 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 5 rush yards
Season: 258-of-332, 3,135 yards, 29 TD, 2 INT; 121 rush yards, 5 TD
Bo Nix did nothing to deserve dropping out of the No. 1 spot in these rankings, he was simply leap-frogged by a historically good game from the guy who unseated him.
Nix has thrown four passing touchdowns in consecutive games, and his 412 yards through the air on Saturday against USC were a season high as he continues to pad a resume that has him shaping up to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
1. Jayden Daniels, LSU (Previous Rank: 2)
Week 11: 17-of-26, 372 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 234 rush yards, 2 TD
Season: 195-of-273, 3,164 yards, 30 TD, 4 INT; 918 rush yards, 8 TD
It's not often an SEC defense looks as helpless as the Florida Gators did against Jayden Daniels on Saturday when he threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns while also ripping off 234 rushing yards on only 12 carries.
He now has 397 rushing yards on 23 carries the last two weeks, and he has recorded at least three touchdowns in every game since LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. Even on a three-loss team, he looks like the guy to beat in the Heisman race right now.