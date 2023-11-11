Bills' Josh Allen Fined $10,927 for Pointing at Defender on TD Run vs. Bengals

Bills' Josh Allen Fined $10,927 for Pointing at Defender on TD Run vs. BengalsNovember 11, 2023
Josh Allen has been fined as a result of the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he was assessed during the Buffalo Bills' Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Allen was fined $10,927 for the penalty, which was flagged when he pointed at Bengals safety Nick Scott on his touchdown run in the Bills' 24-18 defeat.
This is not Allen's first fine for unsportsmanlike conduct as he was fined $15,000 in the 2020 AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs after he flipped the football at defensive end Alex Okafor after getting sacked.
The monetary loss isn't too significant for Allen, who is set to take home $28 million for the 2023 season, but the penalty itself has become controversial due to the tame nature of the taunt, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce referring to the call as "bogus."
The penalty was not impactful as far as the game was concerned, but applying a fine on top of the 15-yard foul shows the NFL's desire to cut down on taunting and other actions deemed unsportsmanlike.
Bengals guard Cordell Volson also received a fine in the game for unnecessary roughness. His infraction cost him $5,746.
Allen and the Bills will be back in action Monday when they host the Denver Broncos and look to get back in the win column.