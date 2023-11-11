College Football Week 11 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late GamesNovember 11, 2023
College Football Week 11 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games
The gut reaction to the USC Trojans' high-scoring affair with the Washington Huskies may be to automatically bet the over for USC's trip to face the Oregon Ducks in Week 11.
Saturday's contest inside Autzen Stadium may produce the exact opposite result of the quarterback showdown in Los Angeles last weekend.
Oregon has the best defense in the Pac-12, and the success of that unit is the reason why it could emerge as the conference champion.
USC's defense has been torn to shreds all season, but we could see some on-field change after defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was let go after the Washington loss.
Both offense must perfect for the late-night clash to reach the projected total of 77 points. The under seems like the more logical bet since at least one of those teams can play defense.
USC-Oregon is the marquee game on the night slate, but there are a few other matchup
USC at No. 6 Oregon (Under 77)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Oregon's defense is the unit you should rely on for the under to clear in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night.
The Ducks held four opponents to single digits, including the Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes, and they allowed over 30 points once this season.
Oregon's highest concession of 36 points to Washington occurred in a game with 69 total points, which is still eight off the over/under set for Saturday's clash with USC.
Dan Lanning's team does not have to stop Caleb Williams and Co. on every possession, but it is better equipped to force the Trojans into punts and turnovers than any team in the Pac-12, because well it has actually done that multiple times this season.
The initial reaction to the highest over/under on Saturday's board may be to trust Williams and Bo Nix to produce astronomical totals.
Oregon's consistency on defense combined with USC's want to get somewhat better after Grinch was fired should slow down the game's momentum enough for the under to be in the clear.
Iowa State at BYU (+8)
Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
The BYU Cougars have one of the more dramatic home/road splits in college football.
BYU is 4-0 at home, a record that includes the program's only two Big 12 victories.
The Cougars are coming off a brutal two-game road stretch in which they managed just 13 total points against the Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers.
The return home should help the Cougars earn their sixth win so they do not have to worry about earning bowl eligibility from consecutive matchups with the two Oklahoma teams.
The Iowa State Cyclones are 2-1 on the road in Big 12 play, but those victories came against two of the worst teams in the conference.
Iowa State has a 10-7 road defeat to the Ohio Bobcats on its resume from September 16. That should stick out when deciding to trust Matt Campbell's team on the road or not.
The Cyclones could still win on Saturday, but there is no way they can be trusted on a 8.5-point spread against a BYU team that is clearly a much better team in Provo than away from it.
Rice at UTSA (Over 56)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
The UTSA Roadrunners come into Week 11 with a five-game winning streak in which they scored at least 36 points in every contest.
The winning run coincided with the return of quarterback Frank Harris, who is one of the most experienced signal-callers in the FBS.
UTSA should extend both their winning streak and run of 30-point performances against a Rice Owls defense that gave up over 30 points to the other two undefeated teams in American Athletic Conference play in the last two weeks.
Rice gave up 30 points to the Tulane Green Wave and then allowed 36 points to the SMU Mustangs. It is important to note that Rice scored 59 combined points in those losses.
Rice may not be able to beat UTSA, but it proved in the last two games that it can at least score some points against a top AAC team, which is a terrific sight for over bettors.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.