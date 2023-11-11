College Football Week 11 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

1 of 3

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Oregon's defense is the unit you should rely on for the under to clear in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night.

The Ducks held four opponents to single digits, including the Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes, and they allowed over 30 points once this season.

Oregon's highest concession of 36 points to Washington occurred in a game with 69 total points, which is still eight off the over/under set for Saturday's clash with USC.

Dan Lanning's team does not have to stop Caleb Williams and Co. on every possession, but it is better equipped to force the Trojans into punts and turnovers than any team in the Pac-12, because well it has actually done that multiple times this season.

The initial reaction to the highest over/under on Saturday's board may be to trust Williams and Bo Nix to produce astronomical totals.