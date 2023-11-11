X

    LeBron James, Davis, Lakers Roasted by NBA Fans for 1st Half Defense vs. Durant, Suns

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 11, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 10: Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the In-Season Tournament on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers' defensive and rebounding struggles continued again on Friday during an In-Season Tournament game at the Phoenix Suns.

    Despite playing without super scorer Devin Booker, Phoenix dropped 63 in the first half, led by the recently returned Bradley Beal's 20 points and Kevin Durant's 16. Phoenix also shot 7-of-15 from three-point range and out-rebounded the Lakers 32-18.

    L.A. entered this game 3-5 overall and 0-5 on the road in part because of a defense that has clearly regressed from last season. The Lakers have allowed the ninth-most points per game in the NBA (116.2 PPG) and sport a bottom-half defensive rating (16th), per Basketball-Reference.

    L.A. also allowed 120.3 points per game in its last four leading into this one, including 128 in an ugly 34-point loss to the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

    On the bright side, this was another sensational performance from the ageless LeBron James, who scored 19 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting despite suffering a lower left leg injury that forced him to briefly exit the game.

    But the Lakers entered this season with championship aspirations, and they simply won't be realized if the team continues to play subpar defense.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Lakers aren't going 2 play any defense this yr? 7 of 9 gms they've given up at least 60 pts at the half. It's early so I guess I'll be patient. 😬😬😬😬😬 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Suns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Suns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InSeasonTournament?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InSeasonTournament</a>

    The Lakers Chip @Lakerschipp

    AD Defense tonight is non existent he just let nurkic bully him

    The CaruShow 🐐 @BaldMambaSZN

    "Dad tell me about the Lakers defense from October 2020 to March 21, 2021" <a href="https://t.co/vBtgxPatBC">pic.twitter.com/vBtgxPatBC</a>

    🎭 @MaskedInLA

    Lakers defense is comedy. Why are we doubling Okogie

    LAbound @LAbound2

    Unless Vanderbilt makes a significant difference in the Lakers' defensive prowess + rebounding, Lebron James will need to start taking regular season defense seriously <br><br>The backcourt simply lacks too much in terms of agility/speed <br><br>Hopefully Vincent helps in that regard as well

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Lakers defense is just bad

    Matt @SportsMatt12

    No defense. No fight. No hustle. No heart. Your 2023 Lakers

    Tone @TMN3218

    Lakers know they're supposed to play defense too?

    Ryan @TBERyan

    The Lakers don't play defense, don't rebound, and can't shoot. This is a lottery team

    @Ownhim23

    The biggest joke in sports history<br>Talking about Lakers defense

    🇵🇷 @f4eva_hank5

    Lakers defense sucks

    Haarper @Haarper_

    Only the Lakers defense would let Beal cook like this coming from a bad back

    Brandon Bennett @CoachB_Bennett

    Lakers defense is so trash lol. Everybody gets 2nd chance buckets and warm up jumpers when they play them

    Matt @SportsMatt12

    Lakers on defense <a href="https://t.co/egiV2RUeBk">pic.twitter.com/egiV2RUeBk</a>

    ••€ΘΔCH ΙΞΥΙΞ•• @issac1823

    Lakers play absolutely no defense. It's sick.

    The Lakers will hope for a better defensive effort to start the game on Sunday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.