Virginia RB Perris Jones Remains Hospitalized After Surgery on Spine Injury

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Virginia senior running back Perris Jones remained hospitalized Saturday, two days after he was immobilized and carted off the field after taking a hard hit against Louisville.

According to the school, Jones underwent successful spine surgery on Friday. As of Saturday, Jones was able to briefly walk.

Louisville safety Cam'ron Kelly spoke with reporters after Thursday's game to discuss what happened when Jones went down, per Eric Crawford of WDRB:

"I guess maybe he lowered his head, or tried to go low, and I went low too and it was a collision. And I guess the ball came out too," Kelly said.

"It happened and I'm just praying for him basically. I said my peace to him while he was on the stretcher and nothing but love for him and wish him a speedy recovery."

Kelly added that he could tell that Jones was seriously hurt immediately.