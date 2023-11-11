Jaylen Brown's Hot Shooting Wows NBA Fans as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Beat Nets

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown's phenomenal shooting display helped the Boston Celtics cruise to a win over the Brooklyn Nets by the final score of 121-107 on Friday night.

Brown scored 28 points, with 21 of them coming in the first half. He finished with three rebounds and five assists, connecting on five threes.

After coming off back-to-back losses, the Celtics secured a win in their first In-Season Tournament game of the year. They now currently hold the top spot in the East's Group C.

Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double despite shooting just 6-17, dropping 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

NBA fans were amazed by Brown's efficient night.

Jrue Holiday finished with a team-high nine assists, while Sam Hauser connected on five threes of his own to lead Boston's bench with 15 points.

The Celtics took 52 triples as a team, hitting 37 percent of them.