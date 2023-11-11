X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Jaylen Brown's Hot Shooting Wows NBA Fans as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Beat Nets

    zach bacharContributor INovember 11, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 10: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of their In-Season Tournament game at TD Garden on November 10, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Jaylen Brown's phenomenal shooting display helped the Boston Celtics cruise to a win over the Brooklyn Nets by the final score of 121-107 on Friday night.

    Brown scored 28 points, with 21 of them coming in the first half. He finished with three rebounds and five assists, connecting on five threes.

    After coming off back-to-back losses, the Celtics secured a win in their first In-Season Tournament game of the year. They now currently hold the top spot in the East's Group C.

    Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double despite shooting just 6-17, dropping 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

    NBA fans were amazed by Brown's efficient night.

    NBA @NBA

    Jaylen Brown is cooking in Group Play ‼️<br><br>He's up to 21 PTS in the 1H 💪<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament <br>🏀East Group C action on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/DCS50K2DVL">pic.twitter.com/DCS50K2DVL</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Jaylen Brown tonight:<br><br>28 points<br>29 minutes<br>52% FG<br><br>👀 <a href="https://t.co/HVTfNwVlfv">pic.twitter.com/HVTfNwVlfv</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jaylen Brown at half:<br><br>21 PTS<br>4-5 3P<br><br>His second 20-point half this season. <a href="https://t.co/4I9ij1YiCA">https://t.co/4I9ij1YiCA</a>

    Jake @SuperiorNBA

    Jaylen Brown <a href="https://t.co/4OKyZ3iZJy">pic.twitter.com/4OKyZ3iZJy</a>

    Noa Dalzell 🏀 @NoaDalzellNBA

    Jaylen Brown this half: 21 points, 4 assists, 0 turnovers. Massive bounce back game for the All NBA wing so far.

    brad auerbach @CelticsPost

    JT and JB dishing it to eachother when they are feeling it….<br><br>had dreams about this

    Burna Ras ™️ @IAmNeisherr

    Nah Jaylen Brown is having a NIGHT !!

    Billy Reinhardt @BillyReinhardt

    Jaylen Brown is a different player whenever he sees the Nets on the other side of the court.

    Mr. .500 @daynereese

    "Jaylen Brown sucks!"<br>Jaylen Brown: <a href="https://t.co/oEBQNhhcib">pic.twitter.com/oEBQNhhcib</a>

    koopy ☘️ @lolKoopy

    jaylen brown is officially back <a href="https://t.co/td5hLCEy7V">pic.twitter.com/td5hLCEy7V</a>

    tingus pingus denier @OGCelticsHater

    Jaylen Brown's had great feet defensively this half. Yeah he has 21 and is making better decisions with the ball but that's what's been most impressive for me

    Jrue Holiday finished with a team-high nine assists, while Sam Hauser connected on five threes of his own to lead Boston's bench with 15 points.

    The Celtics took 52 triples as a team, hitting 37 percent of them.

    The Nets fell to 4-5 after the loss, missing key players such as Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons due to injury. None of Brooklyn's starters scored more than 12 points.

    Jaylen Brown's Hot Shooting Wows NBA Fans as Jayson Tatum, Celtics Beat Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon