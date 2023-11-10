Blazers' Scoot Henderson Reportedly Out 2 More Weeks With Ankle Injury

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will have to wait a little longer to get Scoot Henderson back.

Henderson is expected to miss two more weeks with a bone bruise in his right ankle, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Henderson sprained his ankle in a Nov. 1 win over the Detroit Pistons and has missed Portland's last three games.

The Trail Blazers selected Henderson third overall in the 2023 draft after he starred for the G League Ignite. The rookie entered the 2023-24 campaign with high expectations, but he got out to a rough start prior to injuring his ankle.

Through Portland's first five games, the 19-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 34.6 percent from the floor and an abysmal 9.5 percent from deep.

The Trail Blazers are off to a 3-5 start this year after trading star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason.

In addition to Henderson, Portland is also missing Anfernee Simons, who is out for six weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Malcolm Brogdon, who suffered a hamstring strain in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Additionally, Robert Williams III is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery, only adding to the injury woes in Portland.

Skylar Mays has seen more playing time as a result, though the likes of Shaedon Sharpe, Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant have been called upon to carry the scoring load.