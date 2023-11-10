Report: Blazers' Robert Williams III to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams III will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Williams is set to undergo season-ending right knee surgery after injuring his knee in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

Wojnarowski added that Williams sustained damage to his kneecap and ligaments.

The Trail Blazers acquired Williams from the Celtics in a deal that sent veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to Boston. According to Wojnarowski, Williams "had been a trade target of a number of teams who hoped that the Blazers would consider moving him before the February trade deadline."

Through six games this season, Williams averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor. He has emerged as one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, and his absence will surely be felt in Portland.

Williams was playing alongside Deandre Ayton, who the Blazers acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Damian Lillard deal. His absence opens up the opportunity for other players to see more playing time, including Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker.

Williams, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Boston, also tore the meniscus in his left knee in March 2022 that required surgery. He missed the start of the 2022-23 season after opting to undergo a second procedure on his left knee in September 2022.

Prior to that injury, Williams put together a breakout 2021-22 season that resulted in a Second-Team All-NBA defensive honor and coincided with Boston reaching the NBA Finals. He averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 61 games while shooting 73.6 percent from the floor.

With yet another injury derailing his season, Williams will aim to come back stronger in 2024-25.