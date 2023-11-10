Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Dubbed 'the Next Michael Jordan' by NBA Scout

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards earned extremely high praise from an anonymous NBA scout, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

"Was talking to some scouts before last nights game, one of them said about Anthony Edwards that 'he's the next Michael Jordan'... He's coming for Giannis crown as the best two-way superstar," MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective podcast (19:08 mark).

MacMahon noted that when he replied that the comparison was "a bit of hyperbole," the scout said "Yeah, but it ain't too far off."

Edwards has gotten off to a hot start in 2023, averaging 27.9 points per game through seven contests.

He's also shooting 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from three, and hitting 82 percent of his free throws. The Timberwolves have started the year with a 5-2 record, good enough for third place in the Western Conference heading into Friday's action.

Edwards' efficient scoring has been superb, but his defensive energy has brought his overall game to new heights. He's taken on the toughest perimeter assignment each game, locking down opposing wings on a nightly basis.

With Edwards taking huge strides on the defensive end while Rudy Gobert patrols the paint, the Timberwolves have a 100.4 defensive rating this season. That's the best mark in the league, according to NBA.com.

A recent example of Edwards' improved defense occurred during Minnesota's recent 114-109 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. With the 22-year-old recording five fouls, the Celtics repeatedly attacked him in overtime.

He held his own on the defensive end, stealing the ball from Jayson Tatum before connecting on three straight shots to put the game away.

"He was talkin' smack at the jump ball at overtime," Edwards said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "And I told him, '(expletive), I'm comin' again.' Luckily, he called me up for an iso and tried to iso me, and I'm like, 'I play defense, I just got five fouls.'"