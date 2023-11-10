Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Expected to Fly to Penn State Game amid Rumored Discipline

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Despite a potential punishment and suspension coming down upon him amid a sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh doesn't plan on missing one of Michigan's biggest games of the season Saturday.

The Wolverines' head coach plans to fly with the team as they travel to take on Penn State at Beaver Stadium, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"I'm confident he's going to be on that plane one way or another," Harbaugh's lawyer Tom Mars told Thamel.

Harbaugh could be seen boarding the team bus Friday afternoon.

