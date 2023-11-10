X

    Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Expected to Fly to Penn State Game amid Rumored Discipline

    Francisco RosaNovember 10, 2023

    EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines exits the tunnel before a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 21, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

    Despite a potential punishment and suspension coming down upon him amid a sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh doesn't plan on missing one of Michigan's biggest games of the season Saturday.

    The Wolverines' head coach plans to fly with the team as they travel to take on Penn State at Beaver Stadium, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

    "I'm confident he's going to be on that plane one way or another," Harbaugh's lawyer Tom Mars told Thamel.

    Harbaugh could be seen boarding the team bus Friday afternoon.

    Austin Meek @byAustinMeek

    Jim Harbaugh boarding the bus <a href="https://t.co/CWBJbwEEhi">pic.twitter.com/CWBJbwEEhi</a>

