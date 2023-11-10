Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 Jersey to Be Retired by Penguins on Feb. 18 vs. Kings

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for TOP LEGENDS

Jaromir Jagr's jersey is headed to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Friday that Jagr's No. 68 will be retired ahead of a Feb. 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Penguins selected Jagr fifth overall in the 1990 draft out of Kladno, Czech Republic, and he became an instant star for the franchise.

Jagr spent 11 seasons with the Penguins from 1990-2001 and helped Pittsburgh capture back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992, tallying 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points in 45 playoff games in that span.

The 51-year-old appeared in 806 regular season games with the Penguins, notching 439 goals and 640 assists for 1,079 points. He also posted 78 game-winning goals and was a plus-207 in his Pittsburgh career.

Jagr, who served as Pittsburgh's captain from 1998-2001, ranks in the top five in Penguins franchise history in games played, goals, assists, points, plus-minus and game-winning goals.

The only other numbers the Penguins have retired are Mario Lemieux's No. 66 and Michel Briere's No. 21.

Aside from the Penguins, Jagr also spent time with the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames. He played 24 seasons between 1990-2018.

In addition to being a 10-time All-Star, Jagr is a five-time Art Ross Award winner as the NHL's scoring leader, three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most outstanding player, the 1998-99 Hart Trophy winner as the MVP and the 2014-15 Masterton Trophy winner for his sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to hockey.

In 1,733 games across 24 seasons, Jagr tallied 766 goals and 1,155 assists for 1,921 points. He also scored 135 game-winning goals and was a plus-322.