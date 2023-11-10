Kirby Smart on Georgia's No. 2 CFP Ranking: 'Everybody Has Doubted Us' All Season

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs may be the top team in the AP Top 25 rankings, but they clocked in at No. 2 in both editions of this season's College Football Playoff rankings so far behind No. 1 Ohio State.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn't sound too surprised about the ranking during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, saying that his team has been doubted all season.

"We've had plenty of people doubting us each game we go into. We have a star player that's been out for a while in Brock [Bowers], so it's like everybody's doubted us and given us motivation through that," Smart said.

"The playoff rankings literally have not come across my desk. I don't care. I really don't think our team cares. They just want to get in the four. That's the goal, right?"

Bowers underwent tight rope surgery on Oct. 16 after suffering a high ankle sprain in a win over Vanderbilt and has been sidelined since. He's considered arguably Georgia's best offensive player, and having him out of the lineup hasn't done the Bulldogs any favors.

A big reason with the Bulldogs have been doubted is because of quarterback Carson Beck, who some believed needed to prove he could succeed without Bowers.

Through nine games this season, Beck has been solid, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 2,716 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 70 yards and three scores.