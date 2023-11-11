NFL Week 10 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

3 of 4

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Target: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals, $4,600



The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be without Tee Higgins this week, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in practice, and No. 1 receiver Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a back injury suffered in Week 9.



While Chase should suit up, he could be limited. With Higgins out, third receiver Tyler Boyd should be in store for a heavy workload.



The Houston Texans have been fantastic against the pass, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. However, Boyd, who had three catches for 56 yards in Week 9, has a strong floor for this one.



Fade: Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars, $5,600



The San Francisco 49ers secondary has appeared vulnerable recently, but it's still hard to trust Calvin Ridley in this matchup. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver has been very up and down in 2023, while Christian Kirk has been a more dependable target.



Ridley had six catches for 83 yards in his last game but had just five catches for 35 yards in his previous two games combined.

