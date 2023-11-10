John Wall Says He's Still Pursuing NBA Comeback: 'I Think Something Will Happen Soon'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Washington Wizards star John Wall is still eyeing a return to the NBA after playing briefly for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

Wall told reporters of his desire to return to the NBA while in Melbourne, Australia, visiting the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the team he is a part-owner of:

"I love the game, I still get up every morning at 6 am, [I] work out. I'm still dedicated to getting back in, I think something will happen soon. For me, I still love the grind, I still love to get up and put the work in. You just saw me work out for an hour, hour-thirty. No matter what, I still love the game. If I still have the hunger and desire to be [in the NBA], I'll continue to chase my dream to get back in. It's just being patient, staying ready, and just letting God do his work, and being ready whenever your name is called."

Wall was once considered one of the best guards in the NBA. During his nine seasons with the Wizards from 2010-19 he was a five-time All-Star and averaged 19 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep.

However, his career has been upended by numerous injuries, most prominently a ruptured Achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Since then, he has failed to return to form, which has resulted in little interest from NBA teams in signing him to a contract.