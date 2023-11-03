X

NBA

    John Wall: 'I Would Love' to Reunite With Bradley Beal, Sign Suns Contract

    Adam WellsNovember 3, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 17: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards and John Wall #11 of the LA Clippers before the game on December 17, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    If the Phoenix Suns decide to add another point guard to their roster, John Wall would be more than happy to offer his services.

    Speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Wall said he remains very close with Bradley Beal and "would love" the opportunity to play for the Suns if it ever happened.

    Run It Back @RunItBackFDTV

    "Me and Brad [Beal] are still brothers, we still talk a lot...If I could join their team, for sure, I would love that."<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWall</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> that he would love to be united with Bradley Beal.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7">https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7</a> <a href="https://t.co/oz9nxIdYAg">pic.twitter.com/oz9nxIdYAg</a>

