John Wall: 'I Would Love' to Reunite With Bradley Beal, Sign Suns Contract

John Wall: 'I Would Love' to Reunite With Bradley Beal, Sign Suns ContractNovember 3, 2023
If the Phoenix Suns decide to add another point guard to their roster, John Wall would be more than happy to offer his services.
Speaking to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Wall said he remains very close with Bradley Beal and "would love" the opportunity to play for the Suns if it ever happened.
Run It Back @RunItBackFDTV
"Me and Brad [Beal] are still brothers, we still talk a lot...If I could join their team, for sure, I would love that."<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnWall</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> that he would love to be united with Bradley Beal.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7">https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7</a> <a href="https://t.co/oz9nxIdYAg">pic.twitter.com/oz9nxIdYAg</a>
