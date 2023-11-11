NFL Picks Week 10: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Picking the Cincinnati Bengals to win by a touchdown may seem like s risky proposition. Cincinnati is unlikely to have wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is already playing like an upper-echelon quarterback.



However, Joe Burrow is healthy, and the Texans, aside from Stroud, largely are not. Houston had as many as 23 players on the injury report during the week, and it may be without key contributors like Will Anderson Jr. Dameon Pierce and Nico Collins.



Expect the Texans to still put up a fight.



"Whoever is available, we're going to have our best guys out there and we're going to play the Texan brand of football," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon.



The reality, though, is that the Bengals are too tough for a banged-up team like the Texans to handle as long as Burrow is healthy. Coming out of its bye week, Cincinnati beat the San Francisco 49ers by double digits and then edged out a six-point victory over the Buffalo Bills.

