Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Says He's 'Mixture' of Tom Brady, Michael Vick

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

No one can ever say that Shedeur Sanders lacks confidence.

In an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex.com, the Colorado quarterback compared his skill set to a combination of Tom Brady and Michael Vick:

"Well, I'll say it's a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I'm also able to extend plays and if it's not there, take it like Vick. So it just depends, it's funny whenever situations in the game occur, they're like 'hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.' So then that's when we bring our legs involved."

Asked if he had a Brady mode and Vick mode, Sanders responded, "both and a legendary mode."

With respect to Sanders, I don't think he watched much of Vick if he thinks his running ability is in the same vicinity as the four-time Pro Bowler's. Vick ran for 1,202 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons at Virginia Tech.

This has certainly been a breakout season for the 21-year-old. He's thrown for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and is completing 70.1 percent of his attempts.

But running doesn't seem to be a strength of his game. Sanders has been credited with 93 carries and has a total of negative-80 rushing yards. One of the biggest criticisms of his game is that he holds onto the ball for too long in an attempt to pad his passing stats.

Sanders has taken an FBS-high 45 sacks through nine games.

The comparison to Brady might actually be closer to being correct. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Sanders ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the 2024 draft class, praising his "pinpoint accuracy on intermediate routes and a heater when he needs it across the middle of the field."

Even if Sanders is a good pocket passer—and he has been this season—anyone comparing their skill set to Brady is going to sound a little absurd. Brady played at an elite level for virtually his entire 22 seasons as a starting quarterback in the NFL.